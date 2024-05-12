Northern California Forecast: Aurora updates, timeline for warmer weather
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis in NorCal tonight? See Dirk Verdoorn's latest forecast
A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Rising temperatures have made this country the first in modern history to lose all its glaciers.
VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a
A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]
Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Residents of the town of Fort Nelson and Fort Nelson First Nation have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire in northeast B.C., according to an evacuation order issued by the Northern Rockies Regional District (NRRD) and the nation shortly before 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday."Residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately and begin driving south towards Fort St. John. If you have
Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday
A project aimed at improving Lower Otter Valley in east Devon is awarded government funding.
225 animals, including pigs, donkeys, goat found at 2 South Carolina homes; 4 charged, officials say
Hundreds of protesters wanting to stop the expansion of a Tesla factory near Germany's capital of Berlin were blocked by police as they attempted to storm the site. The protests against water consumption and the felling of trees to make way for a planned expansion of the factory have been ongoing since February, with demonstrations taking place in a forest near the site. "Companies like Tesla are happy to destroy habitats for their own profit," said Ole Becker, a spokesman for "Disrupt Tesla".
The unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.