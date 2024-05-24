Northern California forecast calls for a cool and warm Memorial Day weekend

Friday will be a noticeably cooler day compared to how the week has been so far in Northern California. Meteorologist Tamara Berg said some people may even require another layer because of how much cooler it will be. Friday's high temperature in downtown Sacramento is forecast to be 78 degrees, which is quite a drop from Thursday's high of 87 degrees. The average for this time of year is 83 degrees. Berg said onshore winds will increase late day into the evening, bringing about another chilly day on Saturday with temperatures similar if not cooler to Friday. On Sunday, temperatures will rebound into warmer days, with Memorial Day in the upper 80s. Looking ahead to the rest of next week, Berg said temperatures could be as high as in the 90s.