Northern California forecast | Comfortable start to week, cooler on weekend

Footage shows a plane making a bumpy landing due to Storm Kathleen – as flights are cancelled across the UK due to strong winds. The plane can be seen being buffeted about by strong winds as it comes in to land. The video, taken by Kay Thompson, 33, at Leeds Bradford Airport yesterday afternoon (Sat 6 April), shows the plane wobbling in crosswinds as it struggles to make it to the runway. Storm Kathleen has bought winds of up to 60mph across the UK, particularly across the West. Flights were left grounded and up to 34,000 people were left without power on Saturday due to the storm.