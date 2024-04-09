Northern California forecast | Comfortable start to week, cooler on weekend
Temperatures warm up this week until a cool-down for the weekend
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday, calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan. Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while vi
We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures, southern Ontario, because that very weather pattern has set the stage for a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Footage shows a plane making a bumpy landing due to Storm Kathleen – as flights are cancelled across the UK due to strong winds. The plane can be seen being buffeted about by strong winds as it comes in to land. The video, taken by Kay Thompson, 33, at Leeds Bradford Airport yesterday afternoon (Sat 6 April), shows the plane wobbling in crosswinds as it struggles to make it to the runway. Storm Kathleen has bought winds of up to 60mph across the UK, particularly across the West. Flights were left grounded and up to 34,000 people were left without power on Saturday due to the storm.
The River Valley and parts of NWA are under a risk of severe weather from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Citing the local branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, TASS news agency reported that at least 4,000 homes could also be affected. Some of the worst floods in decades have hit a string of Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighbouring Kazakhstan in recent days, after Europe's third-longest river burst through a dam. In the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, angry residents asked President Vladimir Putin for help, complaining that their local officials had not done enough to help with the worst flooding on record.
Millions are hoping for good weather to view the first eclipse this century to cross all three North American countries.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be one of the most active on record, a forecasting service has said. Meteorologists from Colorado State University called it unusually early and with unusual confidence, because the conditions are so "favourable" for hurricanes this year. The Atlantic hurricane season is classed as the period from 1 June to 30 November.
The mayor of Orenburg urges thousands of residents to evacuate as the Ural River continues to swell.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will alter weather conditions on the Earth’s surface as it plays out in the sky.
Ryan Milligan from County Down has travelled to Mexico in the hope of catching his 12th solar eclipse.
STORY: Eyewitness video from the capital of the British Crown dependency showed traffic on the Douglas Promenade coastal road caught in the overtopping waves.More waves were expected on Sunday night, with the island's Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for overtopping waves around parts of the island's coast. A second yellow warning for heavy rain and localised flooding was also in place for Monday and Tuesday.Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish Meteorological Service and the 11th named storm of the 2023-24 season, has caused disruption across Ireland and the UK.
Excited eclipse watchers, watch out: Weather could complicate attempts to see the epic astronomical phenomenon in parts of the South and interior Northeast.
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
Rescue teams Thursday were trying to reach more than 600 people in eastern Taiwan following the strongest earthquake to hit the island in decades, as the number of people injured passed 1,000.
Wind and rain warnings are in place after the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season brought disruption to weekend travel.
Always look up! The atmosphere is full of fascinating sights even when you’re not expecting them, and our skies delighted this weekend
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday after Europe's third-longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least 10,000 homes and forcing thousands of people to flee with just their pets and a few belongings. Some of the worst floods in decades have hit a string of Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighbouring Kazakhstan in recent days. The Ural River, which rises in the Ural Mountains and flows into the Caspian Sea, swelled several metres in just hours on Friday due to melt water, bursting through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk, 1,800 km (1,100 miles) east of Moscow.
Here are the times the solar eclipse will pass through the key U.S. states on Monday, April 8.
