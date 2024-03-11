Northern California forecast: Expect sierra snow and light Valley showers overnight

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — More than 120,000 Quebecers found themselves without power on Sunday after snow and strong winds buffeted parts of the province. Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for scores of communities over the weekend, with some expected to receive up to 45 centimetres of snow through Monday. By Sunday afternoon, Quebec City and the Charlevoix region received as much as 35 centimetres of the snow, which could be "heavy and wet and at times mixed with rain," threatening to bring down bra