Northern California Forecast | Feb. 19 thunderstorm outlook at noon
Heather Waldman breaks down the weather conditions on Monday.
Heather Waldman breaks down the weather conditions on Monday.
Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines flights reached speeds of more than 800 mph on Saturday due to wind — some of the highest known recorded speeds.
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Saturday accused Chinese fishermen of trying to "intentionally destroy" Scarborough Shoal.
Heavy rain is falling across the state, flooding roads and threatening to trigger landslides.
Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds will lead to treacherous road conditions across parts of southern Ontario into the day Sunday
Experts say there are already warning signs that there could be a supercharged hurricane season.
The heart of the tropical Atlantic Ocean hit summer-like warmth in the middle of February, an ominous sign for this year’s hurricane season
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Two storms, including another long-lasting atmospheric river event, will drench much of California starting Saturday and well into next week, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.
The water is in the form of vapor distributed around a black hole said to be 20 billion times more massive than the sun.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in a series of wet winter storms blew ashore in Northern California on Sunday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days. Gusts topped 30 mph (48 kph) in Oakland and San Jose as a mild cold front late Saturday gave way to a more powerful storm that will gain strength into early Monday, said meteorologist Brayden Murdock with the National Weather Service office in San
An unusual find on the southeast shore of Grand Manan Island is attracting the attention of locals and visitors.A 7.6-metre basking shark washed up on the island's shore earlier this month.Island resident Debbie Bath first came across the carcass while out for her evening walk."Just very surprised," said Bath of her reaction. "We didn't realize what it was until we got up to it and then it was the initial, 'Wow, this is a very large fish.'"A basking shark swims in the ocean. (Chris Gotschalk)Fil
Visibilities will be reduced significantly in snow squalls Sunday, so plan ahead before you do any travelling in many areas across southern Ontario
Santa Barbara County, Calif., has issued evacuation warnings ahead of the latest storm set to slam the state this week. National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters warned of possible flooding, strong winds and potential tornadoes across parts of California. The severe weather could last through Wednesday, with forecasters warning of a moderate risk of excessive rainfall…
Roads are closed and police warn motorists to avoid others after some people became stranded.
When Caroline Girbeau Vincent peeked through her curtains after hearing a strange noise outside her Deep Cove home Saturday evening, the last thing she expected to witness was four cougars slinking across her backyard. She had heard talk of the four felines lurking in the area, but never thought she would see them in the flesh on her own Lockehaven Place property – especially not at 7 p.m. on a weekend evening. “I was a bit scared, it was really early. There’s still kids in backyards at that tim
The gloomy stretch of extreme weather in California is continuing into a new workweek as another multiday atmospheric river storm slams the Golden State with flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, landslides in the Los Angeles area and even a rare tornado threat that has millions of people across the region on alert for severe weather.
The Nova Scotia government has cleared the way for a 120-unit housing development in Fall River — where a similar proposed project was turned down by Halifax Regional Municipality in 2022. On Friday, the province announced the eleventh special planning area in Halifax Regional Municipality. The designation allows Housing Minister John Lohr to make decisions on developments in the area. Municipal planning staff recommended a proposed development on the site at the end of Ingram Drive in 2022, but
Travellers will need to bear the cost of the transition towards green jet fuel, Singapore's transport minister said as he announced the city state's plans for a levy on flight ticket prices as the aviation industry seeks a viable funding model. The plans announced at an industry summit on the eve of the Singapore Airshow aim for all departing flights to use 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, rising to 3-5% by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of SAF.
OTTAWA — Families will be able to lace up for another rare session on the Rideau Canal skateway today. Frigid temperatures overnight allowed staff to sweep, grade and flood the ice along a two-kilometre stretch between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street. The National Capital Commission promises that this morning's brisk weather is helping to "firm everything up" so the canal can open at noon. The same section opened on Sunday for a brief period — but ice conditions were so poor that the commiss
Ice eggs, formed by the blowing wind and the currents of Lake Erie, washed ashore near Fort Erie, Ontario, on Feb. 18.