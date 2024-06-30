Northern California forecast: Heat, increased fire risk next week
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A female capybara has arrived at a Florida zoo as part of a breeding program to bolster the population of the large South American rodents.
Beryl could grow into one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)
For four years, Toyota has been constructing a futuristic urban experiment in the shadow of Mount Fuji. Now we’ll see if it actually works.
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
Forecasters suggest storm will reach maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 mph.
A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
The Supreme Court curtailed the federal government's power to regulate the environment.
Residents in parts of Maricopa County, Arizona – the state’s most populous and home to Phoenix, the state capital – have been asked to evacuate as the Boulder View Fire threatens structures.
Ontario's long weekend begins with heavy rain and thunderstorms, setting a soggy tone for the start. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the timings and details of this weather event.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
Thunderstorms are expected to barrel through Ontario bring torrential rainfall adding the risk of localized flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down all the details and impacts.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Air tankers and helicopters helped douse flames from the sky as nearly 200 firefighters on the ground battled a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Friday that threatened scores of homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate.