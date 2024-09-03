Northern California forecast: Heat intensifies Wednesday, Thursday
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r
A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota
The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada
A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.
From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.
For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna
Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.
The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.
A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.
An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes. Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents will lose electricity by Monday night. "SCE has determined there is a public safety threat," the utility company said in a statement.
When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. (AP Video by Nqobile Ntshangase / Production: Sebabatso Mosamo)
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.
Temperatures feeling like summer across the BC south coast will see a bit of an interpretation with some severe weather. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A slow-moving storm unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river.
An advocacy group is pushing for better animal rights legislation and enforcement after concerns were raised about the welfare of animals at a popular P.E.I. campground. A summer haven for visitors and Islanders alike, Marco Polo Land in Cavendish has family-friendly attractions that include a petting zoo. In recent weeks, people have raised concerns on social media about the health and safety of some of the animals. The complaints included dirty drinking water, visible injuries, and goats with