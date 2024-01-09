Northern California Forecast: What to know about next 2 rounds of rain, snow
Tamara Berg looks at two systems that will bring rain and snow to Northern California this week.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says inland sections of the central and south coasts of British Columbia should prepare for significant snowfall early this week. It says there is also potential for snow at sea level along the coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island Monday. But the weather office says mild air moving into the region will help transition any coastal snow to rain by Monday afternoon, with the most significant amounts expected for West Vancouver Island. It sa
A winter storm that will sweep over the Maritimes Wednesday will be bringing more wind than snow to P.E.I.Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the whole province.Gusts will blow as strong as 100 km/h, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. Snow will start falling in the morning, changing to rain in the afternoon.While Simpkin expects some ice pellets and maybe freezing rain in the transition from snow to rain, she does not expect that period to last long."This is a fast-moving system.
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
A strong low developing for Monday will bring a low-elevation snow threat to parts of B.C., among other wintry woes
The thunderstorms will be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Environment Canada is warning of a series of winter storms that are expected to bring heavy snow to coastal British Columbia and some inland regions starting early Monday morning, and drivers are being advised to slow down in the winter conditions."We're looking at some significant snow as we go over the next couple of days, especially for the mountain passes. We're expecting quite a large accumulation," said Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray in an interview Sunday.The wintry weather h
As the winter rolls on in Dawson City, Yukon, one West Dawson resident is starting to lose hope that the town's annual ice bridge will come to fruition.Especially since this time last year the ice bridge was already open to light traffic."We all know that it's a risk we take of not being able to cross," said Sebastien Weisser when talking about the seasonal challenges that come with living in West Dawson.Weisser does cross the river but uses a trail currently being used as the main route from We
Winds are expected to gust up to 100 km/h on Tuesday along some parts of southwestern British Columbia as winter storms trigger ferry cancellations, power outages and avalanche warnings.B.C. Ferries has cancelled the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. PT sailings between Tsawwassen on the mainland and Swartz Bay on Vancouver Island due to expected high winds and waves in the Salish Sea.So far there are no cancellations on routes connecting Nanaimo with Metro Vancouver.Wind warnings are in place for west Vancouve
Dangerously cold temperatures are on the horizon for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet delves into this chilling forecast.
Winter has finally arrived in Canada with blizzards, deep freezes and heavy snow accumulations. After a slow start, Abigail Bimman takes a look at what Canadians can expect in the months to come.
Winter storm warnings remain in effect Sunday evening across southwestern Nova Scotia as heavy snow and potent wind gusts sweep through into Monday, likely to create some travel interruptions along the way