Northern California forecast: Next rain and snow on Tuesday
Here's a look at this week's forecast which shows a couple chances for rain. This is from Jan. 15 at 6 a.m.
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
While people might be hunkering down somewhere warm right now, as the temperature hovers around –30 C, Nick Shipley's cattle are in no rush to get indoors.Shipley is the co-owner of Hartell Homestead. He raises long-haired Highland cattle on his ranch just off Highway 22, about halfway between Diamond Valley and Longview, Alta.He says the animals' thick coat not only means they produce an extremely lean beef, but it also means they don't feel the cold like some other four- (and two-) legged crea
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue. Environment Canada says temperatures are rising but snow flurries are in the forecast for the Metro Vancouver area, followed by rain later this week and temperatures well above zero degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Alberta are forecast to start to moderate today and through the week, but it will remain cold. Calgary and Edmonton h
A few more doses of wintry weather will herald the arrival of Arctic air spilling over the East Coast for the latter half of the week
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik. Scientists said Monday that the eruption appeared to be dying down, but it was too soon to declare the danger over. President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address late Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula” where a long-d
Keeping within the 1.5C warming limit is 'is technically possible but politically impossible', one scientist argues.
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
A messy weather system in Atlantic Canada will bring rain and snow across the region, followed by a cold snap. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has insights on the timing and impact of this event.
Canada is known to be cold but the biting winds and bitter temperatures blanketing the west have shattered records in some areas and there’s no immediate end in sight. Winter warnings and watches cover the entire country tonight, from coast to coast to coast. Across Eastern Canada, there are warnings, watches, and travel advisories as some powerful storms move through. In the West, bone-chilling temperatures are sweeping across the Prairies and parts of B.C. making it feel anywhere from -40 to -50 with the wind chill. Catherine Urquhart has the latest from this cold snap affecting the West.
A volunteer snow shoveler braved snow and negative temperatures to slide down a chute, shirtless, at the Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 14.The Bills put out an appeal for snow shovelers ahead of their NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering $20 per hour pay and free food. The game was postponed to Monday evening due to weather conditions and a travel ban in Western New York. The team later updated the request, urging all snow shovelers to comply with the travel ban.David Andrzejewski answered the Bills’ call and captured these videos when he showed up to shovel snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.“Bills mafia at its best! We all drove to the stadium to help clear snow for the game,” Andrzejewski told Storyful.The National Weather Service warned of whiteout conditions and winds of up to 50 mph as lake-effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario hit the region. Snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour were possible, the NWS said.New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County and a State of Emergency for Western New York, allowing for National Guard response and other resources.In an update on Sunday, state officials said “potentially life-threatening, blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility” will continue to impact much of Erie County, including the Buffalo metro area, through Sunday, with heavy snow expected through the night. Credit: David Andrzejewski via Storyful
John and Lorraine Crawford, from Essex, had been visiting Reykjavik with relatives.
Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and much of the rest of Canada witnessed a harsh weather week as temperatures plunged across the North.
The eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula is the fifth to have taken place there since 2021.
A volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland. The lava is now flowing towards the town of Grindavík, resulting in a forced evacuation.