Northern California forecast: Record temperatures as heat wave peaks
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after battering the resort town of Tulum and prepared to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Texas officials to urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
As a hurricane barrelled down on the island of Jamaica Wednesday, newlyweds from Edmonton with their closest friends and family were huddled in a hotel, praying the country's airports would be still standing in the morning.The scene was a far cry from their arrival on the idyllic island on June 24. Their week was supposed to be filled with fun and relaxation.But when their flights were cancelled because of a surprise WestJet strike, they didn't spend an extra day sipping drinks by the water. Ins
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern United States
The Eastern Pacific basin roared to life Thursday as the National Hurricane Center christened Tropical Storm Aletta just off the western coast of Mexico, though it didn't last long.
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. Drone footage showed ripped-off roofs and other houses demolished by the force of the winds.
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials in a Northern California community cancelled an annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration as an estimated 26,000 residents remained displaced by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat to keep flames from reaching more homes.