Northern California Forecast | Red Flag Warning remains in effect Saturday

Associated Press

A Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tiger cubs, announcing their birth Friday after keeping it a closely-guarded secret for weeks due to fears they may not survive. Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the tigers — a critically endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild — were born on July 22. “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents,” said Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of the zoo, which has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s.