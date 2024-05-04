Northern California forecast | Timeline for rain and snow on Saturday
Kelly Curran breaks down the latest weather impacts on Saturday, May 4.
Wildlife officials said there was no suitable tree nearby to safely return the downed eaglets to their parents.
The threatened creatures are a keystone species in north Florida, wildlife experts said.
The man, who was not carrying bear spray, drew a handgun and fired five shots at the charging bear.
The “rare” visitor was just one of dozens of species spotted during a yearslong survey.
A potent storm for this time of year will swing into the southern Prairies through the first half of next week
The European Space Agency has released an incredible video of the Sun's roiling surface, which was taken by its Solar Orbiter last year. The video shows strands of energized particles leaving the star's lower atmosphere in the form of "coronal rain," with small eruptions of plasma dotting a fuzzy, "coronal moss" surface — a […]
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
Enpro's Roger McKnight says forecasting gas prices lately has been about as challenging as predicting Spring weather in Canada.
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
The scaly predator was discovered on trees, rocks and shrubs in mountain valleys.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An orangutan appeared to treat a wound with medicine from a tropical plant— the latest example of how some animals attempt to soothe their own ills with remedies found in the wild, scientists reported Thursday. Scientists observed Rakus pluck and chew up leaves of a medicinal plant used by people throughout Southeast Asia to treat pain and inflammation. The adult male orangutan then used his fingers to apply the plant juices to an injury on the right cheek. Afterward, he presse
Women say they’d much rather encounter a bear in the woods than a strange man. This has made men incredibly angry, which proves our point, writes Robin Epley.
He went against several bear safety best practices while hunting for shed antlers in grizzly country, officials say.
An active pattern that brought snow this week will continue into the weekend and beyond with additional rounds of precipitation for areas that need it
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission rescued the cub, who is currently living with an orphaned baby bear at the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge
Another round of scattered thunderstorms are on tap for Sunday with temperatures soaring into the 20s across southern Ontario. All your forecast details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Scientists are increasingly worried that the AMOC might rapidly weaken due to climate change warming water in the Atlantic - sending temperatures in Europe plunging.
Cloudy skies with showers possible today
A local farm in Ottawa is calling it quits on its spring season after a fungal disease destroyed 500,000 tulips. The disease, called tulip fire, is devastating for farmers as the spores remain in the soil for years and cause tulip leaves to wither, twist and appear scorched."Seeing the tractor turning the tulips over was heartbreaking," said Manja Bastian, the co-owner of Green Corners Farm, as she watched her tulip fields being ripped up. Bastian and her husband Allan Groen bought the 13 acre f