Northern California forecast2: Nice Saturday, breezy and cooler Sunday
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK Tropical Depression 7 is now Tropical Storm Gordon moving weste in the central Atlantic Ocean. Invest 94-L near Puerto Rico and the Greater Antilles has the lowest potential for development of all the tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean Basin currently being monitored by National Hurricane Center meteorologists. We are monitoring chances for a Southeastern coastal low to become subtropical or tropical early next week. The low may bring soaking rainfall inland toward the Piedmont Triad from Monday through Wednesday next week.
South Mississippi woke to damage from Hurricane Francine as the Coast was hit with storm surge, flooding and high winds. See what it looks like out there.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
(Bloomberg) -- After the world posted its worst year for wildfires, with an area roughly the size of Nicaragua scorched in 2023, one plane model has become the most important aircraft on Earth. Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingNYC Transit Capital Upgrades Face $27 Billion
Charged particles crashing into Earth created strong solar storm conditions on Thursday, and a Geomagnetic Storm Watch continues through at least Friday for a renewed chance of seeing the Northern Lights.
HONOLULU (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was coming.
Trent the ginger cat had a lucky escape when he was rescued by the RSPCA and fire service after falling into a huge storm tank at a sewage plant in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The bedraggled feline was spotted by a member of the public who was working at the plant that day. They were concerned that the cat wouldn't be able to get out - and could potentially drown if there was heavy rain - so contacted the RSPCA. RSPCA Inspector Nicola Johnson, who attended the site said, “The poor cat was 10 metres down there - he must have gotten in by falling. We don't know how long he had been in there as it might have taken time for someone to notice a cat was in there - it's not something you expect to see!” Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and, using a ladder, the crew managed to get into the storm tank and safely capture the cat. Nicola checked the cat over and, though a little scared from his ordeal, he had no injuries. “Given that he was rescued from a Severn Trent plant, we have named him Trent,” said Nicola. “The name suits him well!” Trent was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre but isn't microchipped so if an owner doesn't come forward soon, adventurous Trent will need adopting!
The Atlantic hurricane season begins to roar back to life after a lull in the season throughout August
Typhoon Yagi battered Vietnam at the weekend, killing nearly 200 people and causing major flooding. Hanoi evacuated thousands living near the Red River as water levels reached a 20-year high. The typhoon has taken a heavy toll on residents, some of whom have been left without electricity.
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.