Associated Press

A taekwondo instructor killed a 7-year-old student at his academy and the boy's parents before going to a Sydney hospital with stab and slash wounds on his body, police said Wednesday. Kwang Kyung Yoo, owner of the Lion’s Taekwondo and Martial Arts Academy and known to his students as Master Lion, will eventually be charged with three counts of murder, Homicide Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said. The crimes were discovered after the instructor admitted himself to a hospital on Monday night suffering “stab wounds or slash wounds” to his chest, stomach and arms, Doherty said.