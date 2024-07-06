Northern California heat wave: Friday, July 5 update at 6:45 p.m.
Northern California heat wave: Friday, July 5 update at 6:45 p.m.
Northern California heat wave: Friday, July 5 update at 6:45 p.m.
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved into the the Gulf of Mexico Friday and took aim at the south Texas coast after battering Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Texas officials issued disaster declarations and urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
Some processes that support fusion energy fuel climate change and may harm the environment.
Wildlife officials in Colorado are attempting to track down a long-legged South American rodent seen wandering loose in Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park.
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
Forceful Hurricane Beryl is now expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week, continuing its westward trek in the Caribbean Sea and heading towards the Gulf of Mexico
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
Hurricane Beryl is on a track that will impact the Yucatan Peninsual including Cozumel and Cancun before reaching Texas later this weekend. Heat Advisory is in effect Friday July, 5 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for feels like temperatures in the lower 100s. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible Friday afternoon in the Mountains and Foothills.
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern United States
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
The Eastern Pacific basin roared to life Thursday as the National Hurricane Center christened Tropical Storm Aletta just off the western coast of Mexico, though it didn't last long.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
The Ford government will not bring in a deposit and return system on non-alcoholic drink containers such as pop cans and bottled water, CBC News has learned.Ontario was considering such a system – similar to what the province has in place for beer cans and wine and liquor bottles – to try to boost the recycling rates of drink containers.The system would have seen customers receive a refund for returning used beverage containers to promote recycling and reduce litter. But a senior government offi