Northern California home with world famous palm tree garden is for sale. Take a look

The San Francisco Bay Area is not known for having a tropical climate.

But a one-acre residence on a quiet country lane in Walnut Creek, 25 miles east of the San Francisco, is home to a thriving palm tree garden valued at more than $1.5 million, according to the Compass real estate firm. The Hardy Palm Garden is appreciated by palm enthusiasts around the world, the property listing states.

With a 4,000-square-foot main house, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a guest house, the entire estate and palm garden at 35 Amberwood Lane is available off-market for $3.8 million.

“”From the moment (the property) came into my hands, I knew it was something special,” owner Michael Turcotte said in an email to the Sacramento Bee. “The Hardy Palm Garden was already breathtaking, and I instantly envisioned ways to elevate both the home and the garden to even greater heights. Over the past decade, I’ve poured my heart into making that dream a reality, and I couldn’t be prouder of the transformation. There is something magical about falling asleep to the whispering sound of palms and waking to the beauty of a lush botanical garden.”

The remarkable collection of rare and sought-after palms was created by Richard Douglas around 1975. The palm garden thrives despite Walnut Creek’s cooler temperatures. The San Francisco Bay Area is notably cooler than much of California.

The lush Hardy Palm Garden at 35 Amberwood Lane in Walnut Creek, California.

“Over the course of nearly 50 years, this property was transformed into a lush, tropical oasis, with many of the palms now ranging in age from 30 to 50 years,” listing agent Dana Green of Compass said in a statement. “These majestic trees, some of which are worth over $100,000 each, were meticulously chosen and planted by Richard Douglas, who was not only an airline pilot but also a landscape architect with a deep love for palms.”

Douglas even cultivated a one of kind species of palm, the Jubautia splendens ‘Dick Douglas, which is still living on the property, Green said.

“His tenure as president of the International Palm Society from 1982 to 1984 is a testament to his expertise and influence in the world of palms,” she added.

The home, originally built in 1952, has been completely remodeled and expanded in 2016. A modern family room and loggia were completed in 2024.

“The result? An understated California Modern oasis,” according to the property listing.

Priced at $3.8 million, the Walnut Creek, California residence has a remarkable $1.5 million rare palm tree garden.

The single-story residence presents clean lines and modern conveniences throughout. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the house. The grounds feature meandering slate and stone pathways, a pool, Zen garden, water features and a guest cottage.

“It’s a rarity to come across a property as rare and stunning as 35 Amberwood Lane,” Green said. “ he quality of the craftsmanship on the home remodel and the addition is second to none. The fact that this beautiful home is surrounded by a world-renowned palm garden and resort-level landscaping takes the home’s quality and value to new level.”

Turcotte said he’ll miss the property, but it’s time to move on.

“Now that my vision for this property has come to life, I’m ready to embark on new adventures,” he said. “It is my sincerest hope that the next owners will fall in love with this property just as deeply as I have. It is incredible to escape to a tropical paradise where serenity and tranquility exist in the center of a bustling and urban city like Walnut Creek. It’s truly a dream come true.”

Rare and sought-after palm trees in the garden in Walnut Creek.