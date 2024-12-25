Northern California Snow Coverage | Dec. 24 updates at 4 p.m.
Here's a look at conditions in the Sierra on Tuesday.
Here's a look at conditions in the Sierra on Tuesday.
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som
Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
One system after another continues to batter the B.C. coastline bringing heavy rainfall and risking power outages for Christmas Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Five to 15 centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate by Monday evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The more significant snowfall was fo
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.
A Calgary non-profit says wildlife cameras have detected thousands of free-roaming dogs in leash-only areas of the city. The group says the pups are disturbing local wildlife in the green spaces.
Frigid temperatures overnight, but milder temperatures are in store later this week across south-central Pennsylvania
Dramatic footage captured by a Hawaii resident shows volcanic activity at Kilauea on Monday, December 23, on the Big Island.Aaron Monson told Storyful that he and his wife “live close enough to the volcano to see the glow when it starts erupting at night.” His wife spotted the red glow from the volcano in the early hours of Monday, so the couple headed to the park, Monson said.“What a sight to behold! This is about 5 miles from my house and is completely contained within the caldera,” he said in a Facebook post.The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level from “advisory” to “warning.”“The activity is confined to the summit caldera and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses,” the USGS said. Credit: Aaron Monson via Storyful
Residents argue the project will disproportionately impact majority-Black and -Hispanic communities in the Miami-Dade area.
Travel in parts of the Maritimes will be dicey on Christmas Eve thanks to an Alberta clipper sweeping across the region