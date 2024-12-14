Northern California Snow Coverage | A look at conditions in Blue Canyon
Erin Heft reports on conditions for Sierra travel on Saturday at 8 a.m. She's at Blue Canyon.
A 68-year-old skier has been found dead, RCMP in Kamloops say.Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was reported missing from the Sun Peaks ski resort after failing to return from a day on the slopes on Dec. 10.He had last been at the West Bowl Express chairlift, a new lift which takes skiers to a large area on the resort's boundary.According to a post from Sun Peaks Resort, he was found on Dec. 12 outside the ski-area boundary.In a statement shared Friday, RCMP say no criminality is suspected, and the B.C. C
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
Upon arriving to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the bear cub was dehydrated, anemic, underweight and suffering ear infections and a skin infection.
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where B.C. Ferries preemptively cancelled numerous Saturday sailings. The warnings include advisories about high winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding near the water, as well as snowfall further inland.As of Friday evening, B.C. Ferries had cancelled nearly all Saturday morning sailings on all routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland, citing the severe weather wa
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
Watching a Montana low move into southern Ontario for Sunday with the threat for mixed precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
Canada will cut carbon emissions 45 to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, the federal government announced today, signalling a small advance over the current target but falling short of what a key group of climate experts had recommended to the government.Put more simply, Canada will have to slash carbon emissions by at least 41 per cent in the next 10 years. The new target for the 2035 milestone year will be followed by a multi-year consultation process to craft a plan to reach the target,
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
Airline CEOs defended carry-on baggage fees as they faced questions from MPs on the House transport committee Friday.Earlier this month, Air Canada announced plans to eliminate complimentary carry-on luggage from its cheapest tickets on some flights. WestJet made a similar move earlier this year.Porter, Flair and Sunwing — which was bought by WestJet in 2023 — also charge passengers an extra fee for carry-on luggage.Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau took the brunt of the questions; he and other Ai
Canadian airline executives in the hot seat over carry-on bag fees say the federal government needs to reform this country's aviation system if it wants travel to become more affordable.
Don't forget to pack these essentials during your winter travels.
The beautiful weekend forecast across southern will end on a rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
Lake-effect snow warnings and travel advisories were in place for northwestern New York on Thursday morning, December 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast up to 10 inches of additional accumulation in parts of Erie County.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.The NWS warned that gusty winds combined with the heavy snow would produce “near-whiteout conditions at times” for parts of Erie County on Thursday.Snowy and cold conditions are expected to continue into Friday, according to the NWS. Credit: @WHcannabisgrow via Storyful
The “Sounders” typically show up in Washington waters in March, the nonprofit said.
The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.