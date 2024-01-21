Northern California Storm Coverage | Jan. 20 update at 10 p.m.
Here's a look at some rainy and snow conditions on Saturday night a look ahead at the forecast.
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed Adam Harrison died Friday, said his death was from a suspected drug overdose and issued a short statement.
Actress Natalie Portman met dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied in 2009 while on set for her iconic role in Black Swan. Here, their history as a couple.
The monarchy has never felt as “slimmed-down” as it does right now.
"The internet can be a rough spot."
Thousands of Russians are living without heating through a freezing winter that is breaking the country’s fragile Soviet-era infrastructure.
It's time to listen up.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
The former president appeared to confuse his 2024 GOP rival with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a New Hampshire rally.
The actor, who has been sober for six years, worries about his teen twin sons as ex Brooke Mueller allegedly struggles with addiction
Nataliya Humenyuk of the AFU's Joint Command South said the elite troops were refusing to carry out "human wave attacks," the Kyiv Post reported.
Helen Flanagan floored fans as she posed in a barely-there Ann Summers lingerie – and it's her most daring look to date. See photo.
Owen Tippett's spinning score for the Philadelphia Flyers was called "filthy" for good reason.
“That is not the action of a stable person," said the former Biden White House press secretary.
Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported the successful targeting of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with a drone on Jan. 20, supported by released video evidence.
If you're looking for affordable real estate at a value, money expert Barbara Corcoran knows where you need to move. The real estate mogul was a guest on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" recently....
A Texas man who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl in San Antonio and sexually assaulted her multiple times while driving her to Southern California last year pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge Friday as part of a plea agreement, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said.
The Duke of Sussex was seen solo at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday night
Grande sparked a very mixed divide last week after she appeared to make a shameless reference to the Ethan Slater drama in her new song.
The Princess of Wales has a tight-knit support system waiting for her in Windsor as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery over the next few months. From her mother Carole Middleton to her brother James, meet Kate's loyal support system
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump used his social media platform Friday to mock Nikki Haley 's birth name, the latest example of the former president keying on race and ethnicity to attack people of color, especially his political rivals. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump repeatedly referred to Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, as “Nimbra.” Haley, the former South Carolina governor, was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has always gone by her middl