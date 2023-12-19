Northern California Storm Coverage: Monday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.

CBC

A wind warning in effect for all of P.E.I. led to the cancellation of all ferry crossings to Nova Scotia Monday, as well as the imposition of traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge that links the Island to New Brunswick.Scattered power outages have rolled across the province due to the wind. As of 2 p.m., Maritime Electric's outage map reported just under 1,000 customers without electricity, mostly in the western end of the province. At 8 p.m., nearly 600 customers were out.Environment