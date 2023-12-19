Northern California Storm Coverage: Monday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
Here's the latest coverage of wet conditions on Monday afternoon.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
VICTORIA — Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event's epicentre. John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a "very wide region" of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon. Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more
A wind warning in effect for all of P.E.I. led to the cancellation of all ferry crossings to Nova Scotia Monday, as well as the imposition of traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge that links the Island to New Brunswick.Scattered power outages have rolled across the province due to the wind. As of 2 p.m., Maritime Electric's outage map reported just under 1,000 customers without electricity, mostly in the western end of the province. At 8 p.m., nearly 600 customers were out.Environment
At some point in the dawn of humanity, a smarter-than-average homo sapien moved a rock away from the fire for warmth and invented the thermal battery.
A blast of winter to start the week in Ontario, but how long will it last?
Hundreds in the Australian state have been evacuated but others remain stranded.
With winter underway, the shark has made his way down the east coast to South Carolina. Here’s what we know.
Wrap around snow and lake effect snow will cause tricky travel commutes as we head into your late day Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A far-reaching, fall-like storm is leaving its mark on Atlantic Canada this week, with tens of thousands of people in the dark from powerful winds and an elevated flooding risk due to the potential for 100-200+ mm of rain for some areas.
A far-reaching storm will park itself over the East Coast as we conclude the weekend and head into the final week before the holiday season, meaning potential disruptions to power and travel from excessive rainfall and intense wind gusts
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm barreled into the Northeastern U.S. on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, forcing flight cancellations and school closures, and killing at least four people. More than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts of several other states got more than 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached near
While many praised the 'true Queenslander' for being an absolute unit, others argued he was dangerously risking his own life.
The 218-pound newborn, named Corra, is also the first second-generation calf to be born at the Orlando theme park
A strengthening storm that hit Florida with heavy rains and powerful winds this weekend is roaring its way up the East Coast, threatening floods, dangerous surf, power outages and travel disruptions.
Quebec is set to be on the receiving end of a potential, record-setting event, with December rainfall records in jeopardy over a forecast of 50-100+ mm of rainfall through Tuesday
HALIFAX — Powerful gusts were forecast to reach speeds of more than 100 kilometres per hour on Canada's East Coast on Monday, as residents of homeless encampments across the Halifax area secured their tents in hopes of weathering the storm. As of 3 p.m. local time, about 5,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia; New Brunswick had 8,000 outages. Ian Hubbard with Environment Canada said strong winds are expected to begin in southern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and sweep across the province
Canadian parliamentarians are warning that seal populations pose a danger to fish stocks and are upsetting marine ecosystems in the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans.A bipartisan report from the House of Commons standing committee on fisheries and oceans says urgent measures are needed from the federal government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, including an increase in the humane seal harvest."This report's objective is to draw the attention of DFO, relevant departments and the Can
A tornado-warned storm whipped through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bringing intense rain and wind on December 17.This doorbell footage, filmed by X user @Tomohiostate23, shows the brief storm hitting his house and ripping a flag pole from his front porch.According to the National Weather Service they received multiple reports of tornado damage in the Socastee-Forestbrook area with “power poles snapped, trees down on homes, and structural damage”.The NWS said they would send out a storm survey team to investigate on Monday. Credit: @Tomohiostate23 via Storyful