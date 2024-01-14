Northern California Weather Impact Day: Jan. 13 update at 5 p.m.
An update on weather conditions in the valley and in the sierra on Saturday afternoon.
An update on weather conditions in the valley and in the sierra on Saturday afternoon.
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the nation's capital with 20 centimetres of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont.On Saturday afternoon, the warnings were called down.Here's everything you need to know as storm cleanup continues: Power outages Hydro Ottawa have had crews ready to respond
WestJet says it is facing "significant operational impacts" due to the extremely cold weather in the Prairies and parts of B.C.Saturday morning, temperatures rendered de-icing fluid ineffective in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Kelowna, Kamloops, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Yellowknife and Fort St. John, the airline said in a statement posted to its website.Frigid temperatures have also left essential equipment, such as bridges and fuel stations, inoperable. The airline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
Southern Ontario is welcoming in lake-effect snow, which is leading to whiteout conditions and posing significant travel challenges in the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides valuable insights into this weather event.
CBC News Science and Climate Specialist Darius Mahdavi explains the global climatic systems that are causing such a cold snap in British Columbia and the Prairies.
“Incredible” drone footage shows the animals swimming near Crescent City, officials said.
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
Blizzard-like conditions and occasional thundersnow will spread over southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening bringing strong winds and a thunderstorm to the GTA.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
As temperatures continue to plummet, many records have been shattered. Alberta, seeing the worst of the cold, recorded a temperature of -50.1 degrees on Friday. A massive warm-up follows this arctic air outbreak. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings span the majority of British Columbia and Alberta this weekend
After a powerful winter storm brought blizzard-like conditions and thundersnow to Ontario, lingering winds will turn on the lake-effect machine to bring even more of the white stuff to the province this weekend
Much of Canada spent Saturday either shivering in record-setting frigid temperatures or digging out of a messy winter storm on Saturday as weather warnings remained in place from the West Coast to the Maritimes. Wind chill values in some parts of British Columbia and the Prairies have resulted in temperatures that feel like they've been hovering between -30 C and -50, and the icy conditions are not expected to let up until late Sunday or Monday. Environment Canada is warning that arctic air, com
Dicey travel is on tap across Atlantic Canada this weekend as yet another winter storm will douse the region with snow, ice and strong winds.
Get prepped for the blizzards ahead with these top-rated snow blowers from Canadian Tire, Amazon and more.
A winter storm brought heavy snow and strong winds across the Toronto area and wide swaths of the province Friday evening. For the Toronto area, the snow, which was forecast to be heavy at times, transitioned to rain later Friday night as temperatures rose above freezing, Environment Canada said.The weather agency issued a winter storm warning for Toronto on Friday night, calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning. The warning was lifted just after 11:30 p.m."Surfaces such as h
One man died after he and another man fell through the ice while fishing on Basswood Pond in Basswood Pond State Forest last week.