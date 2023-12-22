Northern Ireland peacebuilders call for 'compassionate leadership'

Mary Montague and Eileen Weir became friends through women's cross community work before the Good Friday Agreement

If the promise of the Good Friday Agreement is to be fulfilled, Northern Ireland's politicians have to show "courageous, compassionate leadership".

That's the message from two women who worked at grassroots level in west Belfast in 1998.

Mary Montague and Eileen Weir come from different sides of the community, but their paths crossed many times.

Recent talks to restore power-sharing at Stormont have brought up a lot of memories for both women.

"We need to get our politicians talking to each other, they need to do things together," Eileen told BBC News NI.

This year marks 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, but there has been no devolved government in Northern Ireland since February 2022.

"We're 25 years in and we're still hopeful, but there's a lot of stuff that I voted for personally within the Good Friday Agreement that I've yet to see.

"I never would have gotten any of the work done that I have done if I hadn't cooperated with everyone I came across."

Eileen has dedicated much of her life to working for and with women, primarily at the Shankill Women's Centre

The two women met 28 years ago when Mary was running a mediation session with the TIDES organisation - it specialised in conflict management.

Eileen started out as a trade unionist, then helped female prisoners prepare for release, pushing for literacy courses and was involved in the development of the first Irish-speaking school on the Falls Road.

"We met at a grassroots level of community. The work that was being done by women prior to the Good Friday Agreement was so important," said Eileen.

"The women's movement was set up, you know 10, 12 years before the Good Friday Agreement, so the woman on the ground were actually working together very closely."

'Courageous compassionate leadership'

A recent prolonged hospital stay due to cancer has given Mary the time to reflect on the community work she has given so much of her life and energy to.

"I have now found myself with kidney cancer that leaked into my spine, and I'm paralysed from the waist down," she said

Story continues

"The bottom of me isn't working but the top of me is.

"For 40 plus years I've worked on the peace here.

Mary has lived in west Belfast for most of her life and became passionate about making a difference

"I'm very humbled by the privilege I've had to be part of the journey.

"That journey changed me. I got to understand another culture. Northern Ireland has changed through that journey as well. And the next part of the journey will be just as fruitful if we take the first steps.

"What we need is strong, courageous, compassionate leadership, that's what's needed now from our political parties."

'Children brought me to peace building'

Despite her ongoing illness Mary, who also worked with the Corrymeela Community, said as long as she has the use of her mind, she would speak out for Northern Ireland, but she also has one brand new reason not to keep quiet.

"The lovely thing is I have a beautiful new grandson, he's just been born. That for me, is a sign of hope for Christmas - that gives me hope," she said.

"But he's a new citizen for the assembly to look after and that's important for me as well, the children and the future of our children.

"It's what brought me in to peace building."