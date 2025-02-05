Northern Japanese city hit with nearly 4 feet of snow in 12 hours

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: :: A city in Japan's Hokkaido sees almost

4 feet of snow fall in only 12 hours

:: saron17 via Instagram

:: Obihiro, Japan

:: February 5, 2025

The Meteorological Agency said a powerful low pressure system and moist air caused heavy snow to persist in Obihiro city in Hokkaido from Monday (February 3) night, accumulating 1.29 metres (50.8 inches) of snow in 12 hours by 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Tuesday, the highest ever recorded among observation points nationwide.

Video obtained by Reuters showed people trying to walk through thick snow on the streets, with some parts measuring waist-high, while roads and vehicles were buried in white.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters was able to independently verify the location with the buildings facades, road layout, streetlights and businesses logos which matched file and satellite imagery of the place. Reuters was able to confirm the date of the footage by the original file metadata.

Weather officials said snow is picking up strength along the Sea of Japan coast from northern to western Japan and called on people to stay alert for transportation disruptions, heavy snow and high waves at coastal areas.

Latest Stories

  • Widespread snowfall in Ontario means a near-miss of 1,500-km stretch of ice

    It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday

  • Active storm track in Ontario will bring multiple chances of winter weather

    Monday's messy mix of winter weather in southern Ontario was just the appetizer for what's to come, with multiple systems targeting the region with more snowfall, and the risk of freezing rain, rain and ice in the coming days

  • Heavy snowfall of up to 20 cm expected as cold weather dominates the Prairies

    Bitter cold and heavy snow spreads across the Prairies this week, jeopardizing commute times where the more significant swath of snow falls

  • 'Incredibly dangerous': How to prepare for incoming ice storm

    Though some snow is possible with this system, the main weather threat will be freezing rain, and thus ice, forecasters said.

  • Brace for freezing rain, dense fog across southern Ontario on Monday

    After a wintry Sunday, additional active weather into Monday will make for tough driving conditions across southern Ontario

  • Some B.C. schools cancel in-person learning as snow batters South Coast, Vancouver Island

    Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Atmospheric river will continue to drench portions of California, forecasters say

    At atmospheric river continues to slam portions of California Tuesday, with multiple inches of rain expected until Wednesday morning.

  • Schools shut as tremors shake Greece’s ‘Instagram island’

    The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.

  • Atmospheric river storm set to hit SoCal Tuesday. What to know about the rain and the risks

    A stronger atmospheric river is set to hit Northern California on Monday and then hit L.A. County on Tuesday, aiding hopes of helping end a devastating fire season.

  • Wilted leaves signal bigger hit to Argentina's soy, corn harvest

    STORY: Argentinian farmer Dario Sabini's corn plants should be green at this time of year.Instead, they are dry and crinkle between his fingers as his town suffers under a recent drought. "We are seeing here corn that's already gone. The plant is already yellow, it will not come back,” he said. Sabini is a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo, about 125 miles from Buenos Aires. He's one of thousands of rural farmers affected by dry and hot weather since January amid the La Niña climate phenomenon. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy oil and meal, as well as the third top exporter of corn. Dry weather has forced grains exchanges in the country to cut their forecasts for the current crop.The Buenos Aires grains exchange currently estimates 49.6 million tons of soybeans and 49 million tons for corn in the 2024/2025 harvest.Farmers like Sabini say the reality is likely worse.Agro-climatologist Eduardo Sierra, who advises the grains exchange, explains:"If it started raining now you could have 45 million tons of each crop (soy and corn). Every week that passes in February without rain, you lose 5 million tons of each crop."Juan Gardey is also a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo.Looking over his wilting soybean plants, he says they urgently need rain to improve crop yields. "The first soybeans were doing very well, they were very beautiful up to the blooming stage and then it got complicated without water. You can see many ruined flowers from stopping during development."A smaller harvest could be a major problem for Argentina, which relies heavily on grain exports for much-needed foreign currency to prop up its embattled economy. Concerned by the situation, the government of President Javier Milei last month cut taxes at least until the end of June on agricultural exports, in order to speed up grain sales.Some experts are predicting rain to arrive in the next few weeks, but the amount and area of coverage are big unknowns.

  • San Francisco slammed by damaging winds as atmospheric river storm again soaks Northern California

    Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, which just reopened after last month's devastating Palisades Fire, is closing again Tuesday due to concerns about potential mudslides, landslides and debris flows from a prolonged atmospheric river event.

  • Gigantic lava fountains more than 250 feet high return to Hawaii volcano

    Volcanic eruptions come with threats from hazardous haze and glass fibers

  • Localized heavy snowfall in south B.C., including east Vancouver Island

    A winter storm watch was issued for east Vancouver Island. Snowfall warnings continue for the south coast. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details on the treacherous travel ahead.

  • Vancouver Island drivers urged to stay off snowy roads

    Vancouver Island continues to cope with fresh snow snarling traffic. Clean-up crews have been mobilized to get traffic moving again. But as Claire Palmer reports, officials are saying if you aren’t prepared to drive in the snow, don't.

  • A North Carolina wildlife crossing will save people. Can it save the last wild red wolves too?

    ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Hunters were once the greatest human threat to the country’s only unique wolf species. Today, it’s motorists.

  • 2 More Victims of Palisades Fire Have Been Identified Nearly 1 Month After Blaze Began

    Rory Sykes, 32, and Elizabeth Morgan, 79, are the 19th and 20th victims to be identified

  • Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.

  • Electric trucks cheaper than diesel vehicles on long-haul routes in Shenzhen trial: expert

    Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t

  • B.C. wildfire crews return from California deployment to combat L.A. fires

    VICTORIA — More than 30 firefighters from British Columbia's Wildfire Service have returned home from a deployment fighting large fires that destroyed thousands of homes around Southern California.