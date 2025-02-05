Northern Japanese city hit with nearly 4 feet of snow in 12 hours

STORY: :: A city in Japan's Hokkaido sees almost

4 feet of snow fall in only 12 hours

:: saron17 via Instagram

:: Obihiro, Japan

:: February 5, 2025

The Meteorological Agency said a powerful low pressure system and moist air caused heavy snow to persist in Obihiro city in Hokkaido from Monday (February 3) night, accumulating 1.29 metres (50.8 inches) of snow in 12 hours by 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Tuesday, the highest ever recorded among observation points nationwide.

Video obtained by Reuters showed people trying to walk through thick snow on the streets, with some parts measuring waist-high, while roads and vehicles were buried in white.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters was able to independently verify the location with the buildings facades, road layout, streetlights and businesses logos which matched file and satellite imagery of the place. Reuters was able to confirm the date of the footage by the original file metadata.

Weather officials said snow is picking up strength along the Sea of Japan coast from northern to western Japan and called on people to stay alert for transportation disruptions, heavy snow and high waves at coastal areas.