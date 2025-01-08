Northern Kentucky hotels offer free stays to first responders during winter storm
After multiple inches of snow blanketed the Tri-State, first responders got a free place to sleep, hot meals and cups of coffee.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, some of whom abandoned their cars and fled on foot to safety with roads blocked.
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
The extreme weather is being caused by the polar vortex, an area of cold air that circulates around the Arctic.
Invasive plant species cost the global economy billions of dollars. In Kenya, water hyacinth may have finally met its match.
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
New evidence that low levels of atmospheric CO2 led to the longest ice age in Earth’s history.
Tibet was struck with a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Tuesday.
Aerial footage shows some of the destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that struck in Tibet, northeast of Mount Everest, on Tuesday, January 7.The Chinese military released video showing multiple damaged buildings in an area they said was near the epicenter.Chinese media said at least 95 people were killed, and 130 others injured.The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.1 magnitude, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.8. Credit: PLA via Storyful
A brush fire has spread to over 1,200 acres in Los Angeles. The flames are being fueled by a severe wind storm across Southern California.
Sunday was the UK’s coldest night of the winter so far, with a temperature of minus 13.3C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.
President-Elect Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that seeks to protect gas-powered appliances including stoves and heaters from federal and local regulators who want to phase them out of homes and businesses, two sources familiar with the plans said. Republicans, including Trump, have spent the last few years attacking local Democratic efforts to limit gas-powered appliances in new construction projects amid environmental and health concerns. The U.S. consumer regulator said in 2023 it was reviewing gas appliances and links with respiratory conditions such as asthma, but noted that any regulation would be a lengthy process.
BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a high-altitude region of western China and areas of Nepal on Tuesday, damaging hundreds of houses, littering streets with rubble and killing at least 126 people in Tibet. Many others were trapped as dozens of aftershocks shook the remote region.
The town of Gambo on the northeast coast of N.L. is under a state of emergency due to a windstorm that caused major flooding Sunday.
Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States for an extended visit that is expected to provoke teeth-chattering but not be record-shattering.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has more on the life-threatening windstorm impacting southern California this week.
Eastern Canada has closed the exit to the Atlantic, holding on to active weather for the remainder of the week
The bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus) is found in the icy waters of the Arctic. These are the longest-living mammals; some bowhead whales live for over 200 years. That's older than many countries' independence!
A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grew to more than 700 acres Tuesday amid dangerous winds that officials had described as potentially life-threatening and destructive. Thousands were forced to evacuate.
The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) says it received multiple calls this past weekend about a wolf spotted in Yellowknife. It also says those calls have stopped since officials scared a wolf away on Sunday afternoon. A wolf was reported in the Northlands area as well as around Range Lake North School over the weekend.Then on Sunday afternoon environment officers responded to sightings of a wolf near Great Slave Lake's Back Bay.Julian Sabourin, a renewable resource offic
Why these scientists keep a close eye on the air way up there and will solar geoengineering help stop climate change? NOAA wants to know.