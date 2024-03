CBC

Toronto police are urging people to be careful around railway tracks after a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were fatally struck by an UP Express train on Monday. Police were called to the the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Weston Road around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, after receiving reports of someone struck by a train.When officers arrived, they found two people who were both pronounced dead at the scene. At a news conference Tuesday, investigators identified the victims as a boy, 16, and a girl, 14