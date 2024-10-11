Northern Lights give dazzling display over South East

The Northern Lights have lit up the skies across the UK as far down as the south east.

Photos of the lights, known as aurora borealis, were captured across Surrey, Sussex and Kent on Thursday night.

It was the strongest and most widespread showing of the phenomenon since May, according to BBC Weather.

BBC Lead Weather Presenter Simon King said: "What used to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for people to see it in the UK – or a bucket list trip to the Arctic circle – has become more common in the last couple of years."

Meteorologists advise a long exposure camera is used to capture the auroras, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye.

Here is a selection of some of the best images sent to BBC South East.

Medmerry Mill in Selsey, West Sussex [Coastal JJ]

Brighton seafront, East Sussex [Sarah Browne]

Henfield, West Sussex [Daisy Goodwin]

Horsham, West Sussex [Sam Dixon French/BBC]

Godalming, Surrey [Julia Abbott/BBC]

Ringmer, East Sussex [Nathalie Edell/BBC]

Sevenoaks, Kent [Andrew Hatton]

Eastbourne, East Sussex [Grazyna Hammond]

