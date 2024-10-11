Northern Lights give dazzling display over South East

Joshua Askew - BBC News, South East
·1 min read
A castle with bright red in the background
Reculver, Herne Bay, Kent [Peter Kesby]

The Northern Lights have lit up the skies across the UK as far down as the south east.

Photos of the lights, known as aurora borealis, were captured across Surrey, Sussex and Kent on Thursday night.

It was the strongest and most widespread showing of the phenomenon since May, according to BBC Weather.

BBC Lead Weather Presenter Simon King said: "What used to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for people to see it in the UK – or a bucket list trip to the Arctic circle – has become more common in the last couple of years."

Meteorologists advise a long exposure camera is used to capture the auroras, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye.

Here is a selection of some of the best images sent to BBC South East.

A windmill at night as the sky is illuminated pink and green.
Medmerry Mill in Selsey, West Sussex [Coastal JJ]
A pink and green sky above a city at night.
Brighton seafront, East Sussex [Sarah Browne]
Dark trees are set against a red and green night sky
Henfield, West Sussex [Daisy Goodwin]
A pink light is in the night sky above houses
Horsham, West Sussex [Sam Dixon French/BBC]
The Northern Lights above Godalming in Surrey
Godalming, Surrey [Julia Abbott/BBC]
A red and white night sky.
Ringmer, East Sussex [Nathalie Edell/BBC]
The Northern Lights reflect off water
Sevenoaks, Kent [Andrew Hatton]
A red and green sky.
Eastbourne, East Sussex [Grazyna Hammond]

