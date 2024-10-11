Northern Lights stun north-west of England

The Northern Lights dazzled residents across the north-west of England as they cascaded in vivid pinks, purple and green.

Also known as aurora borealis, the lights were seen across the UK where they have been increasingly visible this year due to the biggest geomagnetic storm since 2003.

Last night, according to BBC Weather, it was the strongest and most widespread showing of the phenomenon in the UK since May.

Those taking photographs are advised to use a long exposure camera to capture the auroras, as it is not always visible with the eye.

The lights were spotted in Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

