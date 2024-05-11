Northern lights visible in Arkansas this weekend
Some people in northern Arkansas could see the northern lights this weekend, thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm.
A rare G4 geomagnetic storm is on the horizon, with many regions getting a chance to view the aurora borealis Friday night. The Weather Network meteorologist Melinda Singh has the details.
The National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a very rare G4 or a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch - the first since January 2005 and is a level four out of five on the alert scale.
Canada's space weather agency warned Friday of a "major geomagnetic storm" that was hitting the country and could have severe impacts on power systems, satellites and other infrastructure. Space Weather Canada said the storm associated with massive solar flares was striking all of Canada Friday afternoon. The U.S. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration issued its first geomagnetic storm watch since 2005 and said the storm was a "potentially historic event." Such events can cause f
Many states could be in for a rare treat this Friday night. "I think we're going to see some really good auroras," one expert said.
(Bloomberg) -- A severe solar storm this weekend brought a dazzling display of the Northern Lights that could be seen across Europe and as far south as Alabama in the US, while threatening to trigger blackouts and disrupt navigation systems around the world.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Pledges to Grow Supercharger Business He Just DecimatedBiden Set to Hit China EVs, Strategic Sectors With TariffsJim Simons, Code Breaker Who Mastered Investing, Dies at 86Ackman Scolded Over DEI Views at Clo
