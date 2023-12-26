Northern Ontario gearing up for slippery freezing rain, travel disruptions

Consider avoiding or postponing your travels over the next few days if you're in northwestern Ontario as hours of freezing rain are likely to highly impact the region's major highways.

Winter in northern Ontario has been unusually snow-free this year, leaving residents scratching their heads as by now they're hardened from battling the snow for weeks on end.

Now as the holiday season comes to its climax, folks in northern Ontario are facing a new December challenge -- freezing rain.

Monday through Wednesday

A Texas low losing momentum in the midwestern United States will linger south of a chilly high-pressure system across northern Ontario, creating the perfect holiday recipe for a significant wintry mix.

The greatest threat with this system will likely be the freezing rain, which could last for hours across several northern Ontario highways and communities.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued special weather statements concerning the incoming weather. "Significant ice buildup is possible with this freezing rain, which would lead to hazardous driving conditions and utility outages," ECCC states, adding that freezing rain warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

N ON Freezing Rain through Wednesday Dec 25 2023

It's not until waves of moisture begin to move in by Monday evening and overnight that conditions will begin to get messy and as a sharp temperature boundary develops with much cooler air to the north.

Ice Accumulations Dec 25 2023

Temperatures in Armstrong are likely to dip below -10°C while temperatures in Thunder Bay remain near the freezing point.

A tricky forecast is developing for Thunder Bay as temperatures hover at or just above the freezing mark. Just north of the city, up to 10 mm of freezing rain is possible.

Dangerous highways

Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout Boxing Day along Highways 17 and 11, where a persistent wintry mix will linger and create dangerous driving conditions.

While the system will primarily affect roadways across northwestern Ontario, its impacts will extend east along the highways towards Kapuskasing, Wawa, and Timmins.

N ON highway impacts Dec 25 2023

Consider avoiding or postponing any travel on these highways if at all possible during this time. If you must travel, make sure to have a safety kit in your vehicle with you, drive according to conditions, and let a friend or loved one know where you are heading. It may also be a good idea to utilize four-wheel drive if your vehicle is capable.

In addition to roadway impacts, gusty winds in combination with the icy conditions could result in localized power outages.

Keep checking back with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in northern Ontario.

