Northern Ontario's natural beauty continues to inspire Hamilton painter

Lee Munn may have been born and raised in Hamilton, but it is Northern Ontario's landscape that inspires him.

"We have such beautiful views all through this country," Munn said a few days before his new show, Underneath the Sky, opens July 13 at the Perivale Gallery on Manitoulin Island. "Probably 75 per cent of my artwork is Northern Ontario - Muskoka, Georgian Bay - but I do like to do either some 'city paintings' or powerful landscape pieces of British Columbia.

“My wife, Erika, and I go up north every few months to soak up every minute of our beautiful views. Either being in the canoes on the water or views from the hillsides and lakeshores. Morning sunrise and sunsets are my favourite times of the day … Fall and winter are my favourite months.

“Mostly, my work will be paintings I have done in past year of Northern Ontario, but I did teach a few classes showing students the feel of many of the Group of Seven’s influences. So I thought I would base a few of my last few paintings with that format of brush stroke. Luckily, of the 30-40 paintings I have done in the last year, there is a good mixture many different styles.”

The exhibition and sale of Munn's new work will open on July 13 at Perivale Gallery. Munn will attend the gallery for an opening reception for Underneath the Sky from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Perivale has a broad representation of artists, including Ivan Wheale and Frank Danielson, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 15.

Underneath the Sky will be on view until July 19.

I asked Munn, a Hamilton native, how he came to painting. “Back in the early 80s while in my early teens, I started doing much more artwork. By 17 I had to decide whether I was going for Grade 13 to be eligible for university and mathematics or go into fine arts. I chose fine arts, which led to graphics and advertising for many years.

"But fine arts was always a big part of me … I felt it was time to become an artist on a full-time basis just a few years ago.”

His style fits Perivale. Was he aware of Perivale? “Yes, I had followed Perivale, and Shannon, on Facebook and Twitter for many years. Then a few years back, Shannon invited me to be in the Tom Thomson/GO7 Show. It went well and I was first sold the past few years, so Shannon invited me to be part of the wonderful family she has at Perivale.”

Shannon McMullan, owner and curator of the Perivale Gallery, said Munn's work captures “the natural beauty of Ontario and Georgian Bay ...

“Lee travels all over Ontario, in all seasons, painting small pieces on location and taking photographs," McMullan says. "He then brings them home to his studio to turn into larger paintings.

"Each painting is done while listening to one particular rock or jazz band. No matter the length, it is still the same band and each painting is named after a line from the music that Lee listened to while painting it.”

McMullan said she discovered Munn on Twitter.

“I was so impressed with his geometric and abstract interpretation of a windswept pine and a waterfall that I invited Lee to participate in our annual Spirit of Tom Thompson and the Group of Seven show. His entry was a huge hit and sold almost immediately.

"The number of votes that came in from visitors to the gallery confirmed my suspicions that Lee would prove to be a very popular addition to our artist ranks at Perivale.

“Lee’s bold depictions of the Canadian landscape using a variety of techniques, in a variety of sizes and price points makes his work a terrific fit for the gallery.”

The images of the new releases to be featured in this exciting exhibition will be uploaded to Perivale’s website (www.perivalegallery.com/lee-munn) the morning of the show's opening.

Inquiries and sales will be welcomed as of 7 a.m. Perivale Gallery’s telephone number is 705-210-0290 and is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, Spring Bay.

Will audiences be charmed by what they see? McMullan said that “indeed they will … There will be at least 30 paintings in the show. Lee will be instructing a painting workshop for us July 12-14. Registration filled very quickly for the opportunity to paint such a fine artist.”

Munn has pieces at other venues, including Crescent Hill Gallery in Mississauga, Eclipse Gallery in Huntsville, and the Federation Gallery in Vancouver.

To see more of Lee Munn’s art, go to:

- www.leemunn.com.

- Twitter: twitter.com/LeeMunnArtist.

- Facebook: www.facebook.com/leemunnartist.

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star