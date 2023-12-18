Northern New York grapples with flooding as heavy rain continues
Northern New York grapples with flooding as heavy rain continues
Northern New York grapples with flooding as heavy rain continues
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
A wind warning in effect for all of P.E.I. led to the cancellation of all ferry crossings to Nova Scotia Monday, as well as the imposition of traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge that links the Island to New Brunswick.Scattered power outages have also begun across the province. As of 2 p.m., Maritime Electric's outage map reported just under 1,000 customers without electricity, mostly in the western end of the province.Environment Canada issued the wind warning on Sunday, saying that
VICTORIA — Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event's epicentre. John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a "very wide region" of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon. Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more
A blast of winter to start the week in Ontario, but how long will it last?
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations. Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina's waterfront community of Georgetown, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said. More than 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) of rain fell in the area situated between Charleston and Myrtle Beach since late Saturday.
Cold air wrapping into southern Ontario behind a major storm sliding to our east will bring lake-effect snow and December’s coldest air
Wrap around snow and lake effect snow will cause tricky travel commutes as we head into your late day Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Hundreds in the Australian state have been evacuated but others remain stranded.
STORY: Floods caused by heavy rain in the wake of former Tropical Cyclone Jasper have cut off several towns in Australia’s northeast.Jasper dumped months' worth of rain in the far north of Queensland, forcing thousands to flee their homes. Queensland premier Steven Miles told reporters the flooding was the worst he could remember."Overnight we have seen record-breaking rain across Far North Queensland including flash flooding. Far North Queenslanders know how to deal with natural disasters but this one is, this level of rainfall is next level."In inundated Ingham, a town of about 5,000, footage showed conservation officials capturing a crocodile in a storm drain by a gas station.Cairns, the gateway town to the Great Barrier Reef and home to more than 150,000 people, received about 24 inches of rain over 40 hours through early Monday (December 18).That is more than triple the December mean of just over 7 inches.This French tourist was there."It's a little bit crazy, like we didn't expect something like this. I've never seen flooding like this before and it's the first time so it's a little bit impressive for me and yeah, it's getting real more or less."Officials are forecasting more rain, as Jasper is likely to persist through Monday.Major flood warnings have gone out, with rivers set to break records dating back to 1977.More than 14,000 properties region-wide have lost power.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said defense forces were on standby to launch rescue and relief efforts.Australia is now experiencing an El Nino weather phenomenon, which can provoke extremes ranging from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.As the northeast battles floods, Australia's southeast is on bushfire alert.Temperatures are expected to top 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday (December 19) in some Sydney suburbs.
With winter underway, the shark has made his way down the east coast to South Carolina. Here’s what we know.
A far-reaching storm will park itself over the East Coast as we conclude the weekend and head into the final week before the holiday season, meaning potential disruptions to power and travel from excessive rainfall and intense wind gusts
Michael Holmes reports on the deep freeze in China, which is causing widespread disruptions and closures.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm barreled into the Northeastern U.S. on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, forcing flight cancellations and school closures, and killing at least two people. More than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts in several other states got more than 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached nearl
While many praised the 'true Queenslander' for being an absolute unit, others argued he was dangerously risking his own life.
A strengthening storm that hit Florida with heavy rains and powerful winds this weekend is roaring its way up the East Coast, threatening floods, dangerous surf, power outages and travel disruptions.
BEIJING (Reuters) -The cold weather sweeping China brought rare snowfall on Monday as far south as the province of Guangdong, while temperatures in the chilly north plunged to near historic lows for the month. In a week of unexpectedly frigid weather, temperatures have fallen to lows below zero in northern areas, disrupting road, rail and air transport and even causing a brake failure in a commuter train in the capital Beijing. Forecasters early in November had predicted a warmer winter this year due to the El Nino phenomenon, while warning that temperatures could fluctuate after one of the warmest Octobers in decades.
The 218-pound newborn, named Corra, is also the first second-generation calf to be born at the Orlando theme park
Quebec is set to be on the receiving end of a potential, record-setting event, with December rainfall records in jeopardy over a forecast of 50-100+ mm of rainfall through Tuesday
Abnormally high pressure will bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Atlantic Canada to start the work week. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details