Northern New York grapples with flooding as heavy rain continues

Reuters Videos

STORY: Floods caused by heavy rain in the wake of former Tropical Cyclone Jasper have cut off several towns in Australia’s northeast.Jasper dumped months' worth of rain in the far north of Queensland, forcing thousands to flee their homes. Queensland premier Steven Miles told reporters the flooding was the worst he could remember."Overnight we have seen record-breaking rain across Far North Queensland including flash flooding. Far North Queenslanders know how to deal with natural disasters but this one is, this level of rainfall is next level."In inundated Ingham, a town of about 5,000, footage showed conservation officials capturing a crocodile in a storm drain by a gas station.Cairns, the gateway town to the Great Barrier Reef and home to more than 150,000 people, received about 24 inches of rain over 40 hours through early Monday (December 18).That is more than triple the December mean of just over 7 inches.This French tourist was there."It's a little bit crazy, like we didn't expect something like this. I've never seen flooding like this before and it's the first time so it's a little bit impressive for me and yeah, it's getting real more or less."Officials are forecasting more rain, as Jasper is likely to persist through Monday.Major flood warnings have gone out, with rivers set to break records dating back to 1977.More than 14,000 properties region-wide have lost power.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said defense forces were on standby to launch rescue and relief efforts.Australia is now experiencing an El Nino weather phenomenon, which can provoke extremes ranging from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.As the northeast battles floods, Australia's southeast is on bushfire alert.Temperatures are expected to top 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday (December 19) in some Sydney suburbs.