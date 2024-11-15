When will Northlake Boulevard construction be completed?
WPTV is hearing from drivers in western Palm Beach County dealing with daily traffic troubles on Northlake Boulevard.
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
Forecasters continue to expect better-than-even odds of La Niña developing into this winter
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
It’s more than 100 feet long, around 300 years old, made of nearly 1 billion little polyps and visible from space
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
A cryptocurrency plant in central New York can continue operating after a court rejected the state’s effort to shutter the facility over concerns about its climate impact.
With its rich resources, uranium mining companies want Canada to play a key role in fuelling nuclear reactors worldwide.
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
Bears are incredible creatures, but they can also be some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. While even the most dangerous bear will typically avoid humans, under the right (or wrong!) circumstances, it can become aggressive, especially if it feels threatened or if you're in its territory.
An Ottawa resident has pleaded guilty to failing to control a fire in the Calabogie, Ont., area in June 2023 that spread from an island to the mainland, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes and cottages.Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said in a news release Friday that Wassim Zaibak was ordered to pay the province $35,000 to partially compensate it for the cost of fighting the fire."Conservation officers determined Zaibak caused the fire" June 4 on a private island on Centennial Lake,
After an inch of rain overnight we'll see scattered showers through the day.
In a worst-case scenario for the U.S., a major hurricane could hit Florida's Gulf coast, but forecasters say it would have to clear several hurdles.
Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain have once again battered coastal Spain, causing flooding and evacuations just two weeks after the country experienced deadly flooding in Valencia and other nearby communities.
Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas. Environmental advocates released reports Friday decrying fossil fuel industry influence at the climate talks called COP29.
OTTAWA — The major restoration of Parliament's Centre Block is nearly ready to enter the rebuilding phase after six years of demolition, primary excavation and abatement.
Birdwatchers flock to a quiet cul-de-sac after a rare visitor to the UK's shores in spotted.