Northumberland County buys 47-bedroom complex as ‘homelessness a rising concern in Canada’

With the purchase of a former retirement residence in Cobourg slated to be finalized on Friday (December 8), Northumberland County and Transition House are hoping to make some headway to address the pressing need for housing and shelter services.

Northumberland County announced this week it’s in the midst of buying a 47-bedroom complex at 310 Division Street, the former location of Cobourg Retirement Residence. The county is partnering with Transition House on the new facility, which is intended “to modernize shelter services,” in addition to providing a roof overhead for more people living unsheltered.

County council reviewed a staff report during a special council meeting on Wednesday (December 6) regarding the final arrangements on the purchase. Staff, county councillors, service providers, residents, and business owners spoke in support of, and against, the new facility.

“County council recognizes the need to rapidly expand new shelter, supportive, transitional, and affordable housing opportunities for vulnerable and low-income residents,” said Northumberland County Warden Mandy Martin.

“With homelessness a rising concern across Canada, we are seeing the increasing impacts in Northumberland, with more people living rough in their cars, in parks and forested areas, individually or in encampments. The county is looking at all possibilities, all real estate ventures, to increase options across the entire housing spectrum.”

If all goes as planned, the county said it aims to have the new building open by the spring of 2024.

Operators of the former Cobourg Retirement Residence announced earlier this year that the facility would be closing its doors. The vacant property came to the attention of county staff in early November, who brought a report to a November 15th closed session of county council. In the report, staff proposed purchasing the property on behalf of Transition House and entering into a mortgage agreement with Transition House.

In accordance with Municipal Act provisions for closed sessions, the purchase of the facility was completed with approval from county council through a confidential report so as not to interfere with commercial negotiations, the county noted.

The goal is to relocate shelter operations to the new facility and close the current location at 10 Chapel Street, which is around the corner from the proposed new location.

Hillary Allen and Jeff Crowley of Cobourg Orthopaedic & Sports Injury Clinic, located at 304 Division St., made a presentation during the December 6th meeting.

“For 17 years we have lived and worked within 100 metres of both the current and proposed new site,” Allen said.

“We are business owners and employers of 18 health-care practitioners, 95 per cent of which are taxpayers in Northumberland County. We are property owners. We have lovingly restored 304 Division Street, sitting directly south (of) 310.”

Allen noted they also recently renovated a building at 301 Division Street, with the goal of maintaining and having a positive impact on downtown Cobourg. They have lived downtown and are actively involved in the community, she added.

As health-care professionals, Allen said they have compassion and understanding for people who are homeless and in need of assistance both locally and “across our entire country.”

“It is also why we have remained largely quiet, up until now,” Crowley added. “We are genuinely concerned about the state of chaos that has become commonplace in our neighbourhood and extending into downtown over the last four years.”

He said when Transition House changed its model of care four years ago to serve as a low-barrier emergency shelter, it “drastically” and “negatively” impacted the neighbourhood. Vandalism, theft, drug use, trespassing, intimidation, and public urination and defecation are among the challenges, Crowley noted.

Allen said they don’t blame Transition House residents for all the “disorderly behaviour” but said “it attracts associates that engage in this behaviour.”

Ultimately, relocating and enlarging Northumberland’s emergency shelter, “without question imposes significant negative consequences,” she stated.

Transition House is Northumberland’s only emergency shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. The current shelter has four rooms, each equipped with bunk beds, and can accommodate a maximum of 22 people. Staff can further accommodate up to seven people through arrangements with local motels, as an overflow measure.

In the new building, about 35 emergency shelter spaces will address immediate need and, over the longer-term, transitional housing accommodations and other services will create “pathways out of homelessness,” the county noted.

“There are many circumstances that can push people into crisis without a place to call home,” said Reverend Neil Ellis, board chair for Transition House. “We know that housing is essential to a person’s inherent dignity and well-being, and to building sustainable and inclusive communities.”

“As winter takes hold, this hub will create more options for people to come in out of the cold. Transition House looks forward to welcoming them to this safe, warm space.”

The county and Transition House will be hosting community information and engagement sessions for residents in the coming weeks.

For more information about 310 Division St. and to subscribe for updates, visit Northumberland County’s website.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW