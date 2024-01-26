Northumberland County Housing Corporation poised to 'build brighter futures for Northumberland residents'

A lawyer and a realtor are joining the Northumberland County Housing Corporation's (NCHC) board of directors.

Northumberland County council approved during a recent meeting the appointment of Maryam Mohajer-Ashjai and Jacqueline Pennington to fill citizen vacancies on the NCHC board.

Board members are tasked with overseeing operations related to the housing corporation's portfolio of more than 373 rent-geared-to-income (RGI) and affordable rental units in Northumberland County.

"We know that we have a housing crisis from coast to coast and we're no different here in Northumberland," Northumberland County Warden Brian Ostrander told kawarthaNOW.

"Appointing talented citizens to a skills-based board is essential to the success of the county's housing authority, the NCHC. I'm grateful for those who have volunteered to sit on this board to bring their legal, financial, construction, development, real estate, policy-making, and affordable-rental skills to the table. With this board I know that we have set the NCHC up for success," the warden said.

Mohajer-Ashjai has been practising law in Ontario since 2002. She started her career on Bay Street and is the founder of the Toronto-based law firm Mohajer Jung LLP. Her practice currently focuses on real estate, property development, condominium, and corporate law. Mohajer-Ashjai is also an owner and director of numerous development and construction projects in Northumberland and in the greater Toronto area.

The second new board member, Pennington, is a realtor and a landlord. She brings to her role "a unique skillset and experience in working with tenants and understanding relevant legislation," the county noted. Pennington and her family live in Grafton. Recently, alongside her family, she chaired Habitat for Humanity Northumberland's first capital campaign, raising money for Habitat's Baltimore build project.

"After rigorous review of applications received in fall 2023, these two individuals were selected from a highly competitive group of well-qualified candidates," said Victor Fiume, chair of the NCHC board of directors, in a media release.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Mohajer-Ashjai and Ms. Pennington. With an ambitious year of expanded programming and new affordable housing builds ahead of us, we look forward to working with these new members, as well as county council, staff, and our community partners to build brighter futures for Northumberland residents."

The NCHC board of directors is comprised of two county council representatives, the county's chief administrative officer, and nine citizen directors. The board is responsible for overseeing the NCHC budget, upholding corporate bylaws, agreements and reports, and leading long-range strategic planning for the organization.

During the January 24 meeting, council also appointed Northumberland County Councillor Mandy Martin to the NCHC board, filling the seat left by Ostrander as he takes on new duties as county warden. Councillor John Logel remains on the board as the second representative of county council.

For more information about the Northumberland County Housing Corporation, visit northumberland.ca/nchc.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW