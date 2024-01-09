Northwest Arkansas road crews prepping for potential weather
Washington and Benton counties will have crews in place on Tuesday morning
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says inland sections of the central and south coasts of British Columbia should prepare for significant snowfall early this week. It says there is also potential for snow at sea level along the coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island Monday. But the weather office says mild air moving into the region will help transition any coastal snow to rain by Monday afternoon, with the most significant amounts expected for West Vancouver Island. It sa
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
With the first major snowfall of 2024 — and more bad weather likely on the way this week — police are warning drivers to slow down on the roads across Ottawa.Snow began falling across the nation's capital Saturday evening and the Ottawa International Airport got about 13 centimetres total this weekend, according to Environment Canada.The agency also issued winter storm watches for most of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, except for communities close to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
Winter storm warnings are now in effect in southwestern Nova Scotia as heavy snow and potent wind gusts sweep through into Monday, likely to create some travel interruptions along the way
A strong low developing for Monday will bring a low-elevation snow threat to parts of B.C., among other wintry woes
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Environment Canada is warning of a series of winter storms that are expected to bring heavy snow to coastal British Columbia and some inland regions starting early Monday morning, and drivers are being advised to slow down in the winter conditions."We're looking at some significant snow as we go over the next couple of days, especially for the mountain passes. We're expecting quite a large accumulation," said Environment Canada meteorologist David Wray in an interview Sunday.The wintry weather h
As the winter rolls on in Dawson City, Yukon, one West Dawson resident is starting to lose hope that the town's annual ice bridge will come to fruition.Especially since this time last year the ice bridge was already open to light traffic."We all know that it's a risk we take of not being able to cross," said Sebastien Weisser when talking about the seasonal challenges that come with living in West Dawson.Weisser does cross the river but uses a trail currently being used as the main route from We
Heavy snow in central and northern New Brunswick, heavy rain south and power outage wind gusts all forecast by Wednesday in the Maritimes. Meteorologist Rachel Modestino has more
Winter has finally arrived in Canada with blizzards, deep freezes and heavy snow accumulations. After a slow start, Abigail Bimman takes a look at what Canadians can expect in the months to come.
A “highly impactful” winter storm delivered a punch to the country's midsection on Monday, with blizzard conditions dumping as much as a foot or more of snow and shutting down schools and highways in several Midwest states. Through Tuesday, snow as deep as 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) could blanket a broad area stretching from southeastern Colorado all the way to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, including western Kansas, eastern Nebraska, large parts of Iowa, northern Missouri and northwestern Illinois, said Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
OTTAWA — Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says he's hopeful Ottawa's famed Rideau Canal will open for skating this year despite winter's slow start. Last year's unseasonal warmth kept the famous skateway from opening for the first time in its history. Warmer-than-usual temperatures across Canada have postponed some winter activities, but Phillips says forecasts show frigid weather heading to the North. He says that's what needs to happen before a city like Ottawa sees any t
The first wallop of winter weather in 2024 arrived Sunday and is expected to continue until Monday morning. The highest snowfall amounts are expected on Sunday evening in the southwest of the province with up to 25 centimetres expected in the Yarmouth, Shelburne and South Shore areas, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.The snow will be on the fluffier side, Snoddon said, which could lead to blowing and drifting as the northeast winds gust 40-60 km/h and up to 80 km/h in the southwest.Wi
A major storm developing south of the border will hit Ontario and Quebec on Tuesday and Wednesday with an array of hazards