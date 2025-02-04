Northwest Iowa school closed Tuesday due to illness

Reuters

Britain's pharmacies regulator on Tuesday tightened rules for online pharmacies' prescribing obesity drugs, ordering them to make changes to prevent people from receiving drugs that could cause them harm. The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), which regulates UK pharmacies and has the power to ban them from supplying medicines, said it has updated its overall guidance to online pharmacies for the first time in three years, mainly because of its concerns about how some dispense weight-loss drugs.