Northwest Urology Associates talks options from Boston Scientific to treat prostate issues

The Daily Beast

Even casual followers of royal news will likely be aware that Kate Middleton’s brother has a dog or two, and that his old hound, Ella, is the posthumous fulcrum of his new dogograph and memoir.While we can be quite sure publishers around the world would have bounded after the opportunity to publish Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life regardless of his last name, people do seem rather keen to ask James Middleton about his interactions with the royals as well as his new line of yummy dog food.Jam