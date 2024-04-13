Norton road rage killer sentenced 15 to 17.5 years prison
Dacarrei Kinard, the man who shot and killed 40-year-old George "Geo" Jensen during a road rage incident in Norton, was sentenced to 15 to 17.5 years in prison Friday afternoon.
Dacarrei Kinard, the man who shot and killed 40-year-old George "Geo" Jensen during a road rage incident in Norton, was sentenced to 15 to 17.5 years in prison Friday afternoon.
The search for the 14-year-old girl was abandoned, until a recently formed cold case unit rekindled the investigation, Texas police say.
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," said Tyler Boebert, who's facing multiple criminal charges.
A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were left in the apartment for days, Texas cops said.
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
A landlady who was jailed for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years has had to sell a property to pay the victim back nearly £200,000. Farzana Kausar forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, West Sussex - making her cook, clean and look after her children. Kausar then kept the victim in domestic servitude for 16 years before she was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.
The case could also erase one of the biggest charges former President Donald Trump now faces.
Bobby Maher "never threw a punch" before he was killed in a confrontation with two older teens, one of the suspects allegedly told police.
Some readers said the newspaper committed a “Freudian slip.”
Christine Jenneiahn was asleep when a man broke into her home in the early hours of March 13 and placed her in handcuffs, according to authorities
“This was truly a heinous crime.”
A B.C. woman is facing multiple criminal charges, accused of diverting over $1.8 million from her employer to her personal bank accounts to buy an expensive car, gold and a property, according to court documents obtained by CBC News. Galyna Kulykova worked as a bookkeeper for the Alacrity Foundation of B.C. starting in the summer of 2021 before resigning in October 2023, court documents say. In February 2023, she started submitting "fictitious" accounts payable to Alacrity for approval and enter
A brazen cyber-heist of $14.2 million has sparked a bizarre court battle between one of Canada's largest banks and one of the country's biggest cryptocurrency services business.Nearly three months after hackers wired millions out of Canadian Western Bank's accounts payable system, a B.C. Supreme Court judge unfroze accounts this week belonging to Aquanow — the Vancouver-based digital platform the thieves used to convert the money into Bitcoin.The ruling comes after unusual and highly secretive p
After a fistfight ensued between off-duty South Carolina police officer Anthony DeLustro and Michael P. O’Neal, DeLustro allegedly shot and killed O’Neal
UPDATE — Apr. 12, 2024: Man charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder in Tsay Keh Dene.Mounties and B.C.'s police watchdog are investigating after RCMP said two people were found dead and a third was seriously injured by officers in a remote B.C. community on Tuesday.It happened at Tsay Keh Dene, a remote community about 360 kilometres north of Prince George, B.C., at the north end of Williston Lake.Police said in a statement that at around 10:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, a caller told Tsay Keh Dene RCM
After shots were fired in downtown Vancouver last week, police were quick to say it was not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Details about the shooting and the victim have been sparse, until now. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Aurman Singh was attacked with weapons including an axe, a shovel and a cricket bat in Shrewsbury.
Federal authorities allege Ippei Mizuhara, the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, stole more than $16 million from the two-way baseball sensation to cover his gambling debts. The charges were outlined in a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. The complaint, written by IRS senior special agent Chris Seymour, cites wire transfers, text messages, phone records and interviews in alleging that Mizuhara exploited his position of trust with Ohtani to fund his frequent and illegal sports betting.
The 18-year-old used an elastic band to choke his teammate on the bus, authorities said.
Police say the operation was part of an undercover investigation.