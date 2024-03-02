Norway’s King Harald Has Pacemaker Implanted After Falling Ill

OLE JENSEN

Norwegian royal officials say King Harald has had a temporary pacemaker implanted on Saturday in Malaysia after he developed an infection while on vacation.

“The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate. The decision was made earlier today, and the procedure was successful,” the palace said in a statement.

King Harald is expected to rest for a couple more days before he starts his journey back home.

The palace said that the pacemaker would make that trip much safer for the 87-year-old monarch.

Crown Prince Haakon has been carrying out the king’s planned engagements at home.

The king’s hospitalization has sparked concerns about the health of Europe’s oldest living monarch.

He was previously hospitalized for infections last May and in December 2022. In 2003, Harald had surgery for bladder cancer and underwent another operation for heart valve problems in 2005.

However, King Harald reportedly said last month that he has no plans to abdicate the throne, which he acceded to in 1991 when he was 53.

“I stand by what I have said all along. I have taken an oath to the Storting, and it lasts for life,” Harald responded at the time, according to VG.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

