Norway lowers national threat level to moderate from high

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Norway's security service said on Thursday it had lowered the national threat assessment a notch to moderate from high.

Norway on Oct. 8 raised its terrorism threat assessment to the second-highest level on a scale from 1 to 5 due to an increased risk of attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets.

"Iran-linked actors with a focus on Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe represented a new and unclear element in the Norwegian terrorist threat picture," the PST security service said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the security service said enough clarifications had since been made concerning the uncertainties that had led to the elevated threat level.

"PST particularly considers that Iran-linked actors represent to a lesser extent a threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in Norway," it said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)