Norway prime minister says he plans to lead government in Sept election

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday he plans to lead the government into the parliamentary election due in September of 2025.

Stoere's Labour Party is lagging both the Conservative Party and the populist right-wing Progress Party in opinion polls as voters express concerns over soaring living costs in recent years.

"I'm motivated for the task," Stoere told broadcaster NRK when asked whether he would lead the party in the upcoming campaign, adding that he believes Labour still stands a chance of winning the election.

The 64-year-old Stoere has been head of Labour since 2014 and prime minister since 2021, leading a minority centre-left coalition government.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)