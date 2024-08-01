Norwegian Olympian obsessed with viral chocolate muffins reacts after he’s caught with another breakfast food

An Olympian known for his obsession with the chocolate muffins served at the Olympic Village in Paris has jokingly reacted after he was seen eating something other than the baked good for breakfast.

Fellow Norwegian swimmer Jon Jontvedt recently posted a TikTok showing his teammate Henrik Christiansen eating something other than one of the chocolate muffins. Christiansen has previously declared his love for the muffins on his own TikTok account, giving them an 11 out of a possible 10-star review, and admitting that he keeps at least four of the muffins in a drawer in his room.

Jontvedt made a video calling Christiansen a “traitor” after seeing him with food that wasn’t a chocolate muffin. “I guess the Olympic Muffin man is a traitor after all,” text across the screen read as he showed a clip of the viral Olympian eating what appears to be either a waffle or piece of flatbread.

“Replaced the muffins,” Jontvedt echoed in a translation of his caption.

His clip went on to receive over two million views, with many people turning to the comments mentioning that the muffin needs to be made aware that Christiansen was “cheating” on it.

“This is going to destroy the muffin I fear,” one commenter joked while another wrote: “Someone post him to ‘Are We Dating The Same Muffin Man?’”

Another commenter asked if the muffin was aware of what was going on but Jontvedt’s reply read: “I don’t want to make a scene, so I haven’t told it yet.”

Shortly after, Christiansen posted his own video to TikTok where he was sitting on his bed to give his explanation for why he was seen without his signature chocolate muffin. “I’m here to address the allegations,” the caption read.

“I know a lot of you have seen the video,” the swimmer said. “First of all, I want to apologize to the muffin. I know our relationship over the past few days has been really passionate and I’m truly sorry.”

The video then cut to Christiansen tied up on the floor and gagged with duct tape while the muffin is in front of him, appearing to be the one who tortured him as punishment for eating another food.

After posting his video, it went on to receive more than four million views, with many people turning to the comments section to praise Christiansen’s acting performance.

“Forget the medal, get this guy an Emmy,” one comment read while another agreed, writing: “This dude is NOT JUST after a medal but also that muffin recipe.”

“Forget the Grammys, Olympic medals and trophies. Get this man the muffin recipe and the muffins,” a third commenter wrote.

Other commenters noted how much they adored Christiansen’s stories about the muffins and the continued updates to the story.

“I swear to god I’m not even aware of my country’s Olympic entries this year, all I’m thinking about is the muffin man,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Currently my favorite storyline on TikTok. I am SO INVESTED,” another commenter gushed over the Olympian.