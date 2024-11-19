Norwegian Royal Arrested on Suspicion of Rape: Police

Marius Borg Høiby, 27, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 18. He is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP/Getty Marius Borg

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Marius Borg Høiby, the royal's 27-year-old son from before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 18, in Oslo, according to the Oslo Police District.

In a release shared on Tuesday, Nov. 19, police said Høiby was arrested on suspicion of violating the criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.”

“What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act,” the release added.

Høiby is currently in detention in Greenland. Authorities have yet to decide whether he will be remanded in custody.

Ian Gavan/Getty Marius Borg Høiby drives a Formula E Simulator in London in 2018

Høiby’s arrest comes after he was previously arrested in August following an alleged incident involving a woman in her 20s.

According to Norwegian outlet Se og Hør, he reportedly "attacked” the woman “psychologically and physically," and she was treated at a hospital for a concussion.

Høiby was held for 30 hours before being released, per the outlet, which also reported that police confirmed "a person was arrested and charged with assault and later released from custody."

The 27-year-old was also arrested again in September for allegedly violating a restraining order, reported The Guardian.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (wearing pink) with King Harald V and other members of the Norwegian royal family

According to the police’s release on Nov. 19, when Høiby was arrested, he was in a car with the alleged victim from the August incident.

“The charge relates to another violation of a restraining order against the same victim. In addition, a report has been filed for violation of a restraining order and driving without a valid driver's license,” the release added.

Høiby is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne and he doesn't have a public role. In 2017, it was announced that he would lead a largely private life.

At the time, Crown Princess Mette-Marit said of the decision, "Marius has always had a role that has been difficult to define in the public sphere. He is and will be an exceptionally important part of our family."

"Marius became a symbol of the unusual choice we made when we got married, at the same time, he will not carry public duties like his siblings,” she added.