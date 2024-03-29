Norwich art initiative hopes to empower women with illnesses

A new art initiative aimed at highlighting health inequalities will feature 100 women who have faced early life challenges, such as cancer.

Mortal and Strong was founded last year by Dr Liz Murray from Norwich.

She has now started to create an art exhibition to share stories of women living with illnesses.

The art project will be focused on women's health because when Dr Murray had her own issues, she found "hope" in support groups.

It will feature stories of women with incurable breast cancer, lupus, endometriosis, baby loss, postnatal depression, fertility, cancer alongside other health challenges.

The founder is also an artist and said she wanted to put together the art exhibition of the 100 women from across the country for International Women's Day in 2025.

The venue is yet to be confirmed.

The artwork is set to be created in many forms such as paintings, photography and documentaries and will be made by an array of acclaimed and budding artists.

As part of the project, Ms Murry contacted the cancer-campaigner, Laura Middleton-Hughes.

Ms Middleton-Hughes said: "I was approached by Liz last year about this amazing art project she wanted to do and it is to combine the voices of those living with illnesses - especially women."

The women started a podcast on International Women's Day this year and Ms Middleton-Hughes said the team has already been contacted by more than 100 women who were hoping to take part in the exhibition.

'Hope'

Ms Murray said: "I have been a doctor for over 10 years predominately in A&E, so I've seen first-hand how health inequalities do exist and I then began having health issues myself.

"I had lupus, recurrent miscarriages and endometriosis and through those I realised more needed to be done to empower people, I felt really isolated and alone.

"It was only through support groups and hearing the stories from other women who had already gone through that journey that I began to have hope."

She continued: "I wanted to do something on a big scale using lots of different approaches, art, voices, documentary to put a spotlight on young women facing their mortality.

"But not just focusing on the sad side of it, but showing there is strength and hope and resilience to be found."

