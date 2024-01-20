Norwich: Police failed to respond to 999 call from deaths house

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the independent watchdog, saying it did not respond to a 999 call from a house where a family was later found dead.

An emergency call was made from a man in a house in Costessey, near Norwich, at 06:00 GMT on Friday. Police resources were not deployed.

Officers later forced entry to the property at 07:15 and found the bodies of a man, woman and two young girls.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

It is the second referral Norfolk Police has made to the IOPC following the deaths.

It confirmed its officers were also called to the same house on 14 December as part of a missing persons inquiry and said that particular investigation would now be re-examined.

On Friday, police said they forced entry to the house in Allan Bedford Crescent following a call from a member of the public.

Officers said all four people who died were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held on Sunday to establish cause of the deaths of the man and woman. Post-mortem examinations on the two girls will take place on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess said the force would not be disclosing any further information until the examinations have taken place and the causes of death has been established.

He added that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The man found dead in the home has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Flowers have been placed by the road sign for Allan Bedford Crescent

The road where the home is, on the Queen's Hills estate, is still closed while police investigate.

Police appealed to anyone who may have been in the area on Friday morning, and who may have seen or heard anything, to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Burgess said: "The man and two children lived at the address, but the woman involved was visiting and didn't live at the property. Next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them."

Speaking on Saturday evening, he added: "We've spoken to witnesses and neighbours, carried out house-to-house inquiries, examined local CCTV and completed initial scene investigations."

Mr Burgess said: "This is a tragic incident, distressing for all involved and it is clear from the reaction it's caused a lot of shock and upset in the local community. We've had uniformed officers patrolling the area today and these will continue tomorrow."

Vincent Burch, who lives nearby, says one of the dead children attended the same school as his son

Vincent Burch, who lives on Allan Bedford Crescent, said of one of the children who died went to the same primary school as his son.

He said he was "absolutely dismayed" by the incident.

On Friday evening, the school sent parents an email informing them of the death of one of their pupils.

"I thought it was better to tell my seven-year-old boy about what happened," he said.

"I was a bit surprised by his reaction. He was a bit shocked but what can I do? I don't want him to find out from his friends or from school on Monday."

Justin Sandifer moved to Costessey in the summer of 2023

Justin Sandifer lives opposite the home where the family died and said the situation was "just really tragic".

"It's a real shock what's happened, it's completely unexpected. This stuff doesn't happen around here.

"Where I used to live in London you used to see the police cordons but to wake up yesterday with a lot of police and ambulance arriving first thing in the morning - that was a really strange time."

Allan Bedford Crescent remains closed while police and forensic teams carry out investigations

The Diocese of Norwich said its "thoughts and prayers" were with those impacted by the tragic news, adding that churches in Old Costessey and Easton would be open.

The vicar of St Edmunds Church in Old Costessey, Reverend James Pinto, said: "The overriding feeling is one of shock and sadness.

"People are finding it hard to believe that this could happen in our community."

The church was open on Saturday afternoon for local people to offer prayers or light a candle.

People left flowers and gathered to pay their respects near a house where four people were found dead

