Norwich: Post-mortems to take place after four bodies found

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place later on a man and woman found dead along with two girls.

The family was discovered in a house in Costessey, near Norwich, at about 07:15 GMT on Friday.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the independent watchdog, saying it did not respond to a 999 call from the home at 06:00.

Officers said post-mortems would be held on Sunday to find the cause of the deaths of the man and woman.

The bodies of two young girls, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, were found in the house on Allan Bedford Crescent.

People left flowers and gathered to pay their respects near a house where four people were found dead

Post-mortems on the two girls will take place on Wednesday.

Police said a man and children lived at the address and the related visiting woman was not a permanent resident. The force said it was not looking for anyone else following the incident.

Patrols will continue in the area and the road by the home, on the Queen's Hills estate, remains closed while investigations continue.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess said: "While I can confirm all four people were found with injuries, we will not be disclosing any further information until these examinations have taken place and the cause of death has been established.

"This is a tragic incident, distressing for all involved and it is clear from the reaction it's caused a lot of shock and upset in the local community."

The road by the home, on the Queen's Hills estate, remains closed

On Saturday the force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for the second time.

The first referral was over a callout to the same house on 14 December as part of a missing persons inquiry. The force said that particular investigation would now be re-examined.

A second referral was made due to an emergency call being received from the house at 06:00 on Friday, to which officers were not deployed.

Reverend James Pinto from St Helen's and St Edmond's churches in Costessey said it was a close-knit community that had been left in "shock".

Story continues

"People are finding it hard to come to term with the news, they [the family] were known and people are finding it hard to digest and there's a real sense of shock and bewilderment.

"There's a real sense of a tragedy has occurred here."

He said his two churches had opened on Saturday to provide people with an opportunity to come together, light a candle, pray, talk and support one another.

"We wanted to do something that provided people with an opportunity to come together."

Emma Isaac lives on the estate and said what had happened was "absolutely horrible".

"You just wouldn't expect it around here, it's a very quiet estate. It has really shook everyone up.

"There are not words for it, I just can't believe it," she added.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830