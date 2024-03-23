‘You are not alone’: what the papers say about Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales (C), Prince George of Wales (L) and King Charles III (R). The UK Saturday papers have all led with the news of the princess’ cancer diagnosis. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

The news that the Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with chemotherapy was the main story in all the UK papers on Saturday.

The Guardian headlined its main story “Princess of Wales receiving chemotherapy treatment” and reported that she had been the “subject of wild rumours” in recent weeks, prompting prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer to condemn the “lurid” and “unfair” speculation.

THE GUARDIAN: Princess of Wales receiving chemotherapy treatment

The Times splashed on: “Princess reveals her cancer and says: I’m going to be OK”. Catherine “clasps her hands on her lap and occasionally her voice falters as she delivers the news”, it reported.

THE TIMES: Princess reveals her cancer and says: I'm going to be OK

The Daily Mail called it a “Kate cancer bombshell” and quoted the princess in its headline: “I am well and getting stronger every day… I am going to be OK”. It featured some of its top columnists on its front page, with Richard Kay writing “A terrible crisis for monarchy but it WILL survive this”.

MAIL: I am well and getting stronger every day… I am going to be OK

The Daily Mirror’s headline was “Kate reveals cancer shock”. It highlighted a quote from the princess’s message in which she noted that the delay in revealing her diagnosis was due in part to the fact that “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis … and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

The Independent quoted the princess in its headline, writing: “Kate: I have cancer. It was a huge shock but I’m going to be OK.” It reported that she revealed the diagnosis in an “emotional” video and said that it had “taken time to process” but that her husband, William, had been a “great source of comfort”.

Here is Saturday's (23/3/24) front-page from The Independent:

The i headlined its story “Kate reveals she has cancer and has started chemotherapy”. The paper wrote that the couple had “waited until their children began Easter holidays for announcement” and that the princess had asked for “time and privacy”.

Saturday's front page: Kate reveals she has cancer and has started chemotherapy

Latest by @Euanobm: https://t.co/rmHzt7sjDC



Latest by @Euanobm: https://t.co/rmHzt7sjDC pic.twitter.com/YBWVGG0wa8 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 22, 2024

The Daily Telegraph led with “Cancer came as huge shock” and reported that she had begun treatment in late February. In a second story the paper wrote that “sickening online trolls revelling in Princess’s misery ought to be ashamed.”

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Cancer came as huge shock'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/FmezmIANlj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 22, 2024

The Sun headlined its story, “Kate, you are not alone”, and said the princess had received a “huge outpouring of love and support” after revealing the news.

On tomorrow's front page: Princess Kate, 42, has cancer and says she's been having chemo treatment but is now 'getting stronger' in video message
https://t.co/xSXxGzjuuM

The Daily Express wrote “Kate: My cancer came as a huge shock” and said the princess had displayed “incredible bravery and fortitude” in her “unprecedented video message”.

EXPRESS: Kate: My cancer came as a huge shock

The Financial Times led with “Kate puts an end to speculation” and reported that the video clip came after “weeks of frenzied speculation”. The princess also told other cancer sufferers, “You are not alone,” the paper wrote.