I was not aware Fayed was a sexual predator, claims Harrods managing director

Michael Ward, the managing director of Harrods, said an independent review was under way into the allegations made against Fayed - GEOFF PUGH FOR THE TELEGRAPH

The managing director of Harrods has claimed he was “not aware” of Mohamed Fayed’s predatory sexual abuse.

The former Harrods owner, who died last year aged 94, has been accused by more than 100 women of sexual abuse in the wake of a BBC documentary about his alleged attacks.

Michael Ward, the managing director, has been under mounting pressure to reveal what he knew about Fayed’s alleged attacks after managers were accused of presiding over a “culture of secrecy and fear”.

Mr Ward, who has been in the post since 2005, oversaw the luxury retailer both while it was under Fayed’s ownership and afterwards. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr Ward.

In a written statement, Mr Ward accused his former boss of presiding “over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct”.

Mr Ward said an independent review was under way into issues arising from the allegations and that he had “provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues”.

Fayed in Harrods in 2005 next to a memorial to his son Dodi and Diana Princess of Wales - PAUL HACKETT/REUTERS

Mr Ward said: “As we have already stated, we failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry.

“As someone who has worked at Harrods since 2006, and therefore worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse.

“While it is true that rumours of his behaviour circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the police, the CPS, internal channels or others.

“Had they been, I would, of course, have acted immediately.”

‘Shameful period in business history’

Mr Ward continued: “Fayed, who owned Harrods from 1985–2010, operated this business as his own personal fiefdom.

“It is now clear that he presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct.

“The picture that is now emerging suggests that he did this wherever he operated.

“This was a shameful period in the business’s history, however, the Harrods of today is unrecognisable to Harrods under his ownership.

“As detailed new information has come to light over the past 18 months, the business has established a settlement process, designed in consultation with independent, external experts in personal injury litigation.

“We encourage former colleagues to contact us using this process so that we can provide the support, and recourse, they need.”

Mr Ward said he would “in no way influence” an independent review into the allegations.

He said: “Alongside this, there is an independent review led by a non-executive committee of the board to further consider the issues arising from the allegations.

“I am not part of the committee conducting this review and will in no way influence its operation or recommendations.

“However, I have provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues.

“I have also stepped back from my charity trustee positions while this review is taking place.”

Fayed in 2008 outside the High Court in London after giving evidence at the inquest into the death of his son Dodi and Diana, Princess of Wales - PA

Harrods has announced an internal review into its staff after a former employee told the BBC she was pushed against a wall and sexually assaulted by Fayed in 2008.

The woman, known as Jessica, claims that a manager who still works at the store failed to investigate when she complained about Fayed’s behaviour.

The store added that it was “in direct communication” with the Metropolitan Police over the review.