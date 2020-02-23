'Not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch!' says Fury after defeating Wilder

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

TYSON FURY POSING WITH THE WBC BELT

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TYSON FURY SAYING:

"I said what I was going to do, run across the ring to him, put him on the back foot and unload big shots on him. I know at six foot nine (2.06m) and 270 pounds (122.5kg), if I hit anybody, I'll knock them spark out. I've never been the type of boxer to sit down on my punches and let fly. I've always been a slick, master boxer - jab, move, get out of the way of everything.

"When I made the decision to move from from Ben Davison (Fury's previous trainer) who's done a fantastic job, by the way, I done it for a reason, and everybody was like this is a bad move, a really bad move, but, you know, it worked out for the best and I believed in 'Sugarhill' (Fury's new trainer Javan 'Sugarhill' Steward), I believed in the style that he teaches, and I knew that we'd get it right on the night.

"And we did everything that I did in the ring tonight, we practised in the gym - setting up off the jab, and landing the detonation right hand. Deontay Wilder's a very tough guy, he took a lot of good rights and I think they done the right thing because it was only a matter of time before he got severely hurt, he was very tired in there."

REPORTER ASKING TYSON FURY:

"You wanted this to be the most complete performance of your career, do you think it was tonight?"

FURY: "I'm me own worst critic, and even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better. I've only just started, me and 'Sugarhill' with this style. We've had seven weeks to perfect a style that takes years at the gym in and out, but I'm a quick learner, and I aim to get back to work straightaway, work on my balance, work on my straight punches, and we're going to be putting people to sleep, left, right and centre.

"Don't forget, when I came here, they said I can't punch. Deontay Wilder said himself that I've got two pillow fists. But, you know, not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch, eh! I've done alright, didn't I?"

REPORTER ASKING TYSON FURY:

"Is there any prospect that you could fight Anthony Joshua next and then Wilder afterwards?"

FURY: "The spoils of war has just happened, I need to enjoy this victory. Deontay will need time to recover from the fight, but I'm almost sure that he'll take a rematch because he's a dynamite puncher, and any time he can take somebody out - with that danger, you're always in a fight, so I'm pretty sure we'll do it again, we'll run it back again - if he wants to, but if he doesn't want to, then these are me promoters and you know that whatever they want to do, I'm happy with. Whoever's next, will get the same treatment, that's for sure. Thank you."

TYSON FURY LEAVING THE PRESS CONFERENCE CLUTCHING HIS WBC BELT

STORY: Britain's Tyson Fury said that his performance in taking the WBC heavyweight title from American Deontay Wilder was 'not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch!'

Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout in Las Vegas, United States on Saturday (February 22), overwhelming Wilder to earn a seventh round TKO victory in Las Vegas.

In the highly-anticipated super fight rematch between the two titans, Fury took control late in the first round and never relinquished it, knocking down Wilder twice and bloodying him en route to the referee stopping the fight in the seventh where Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Fury thanked his old coach Ben Davison before praising his new coach Javan 'Sugarhill' Steward, appointed at the end of 2019, for changing Fury's style of boxing that he had used in the draw against Wilder in December 2018.

Fury was asked if he would now fight his compatriot Anthony Joshua, holder of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, but Fury said he was expecting a rematch with Wilder, although he added that he would be 'happy with' whatever his promoters would want to do.

