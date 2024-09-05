Not being the ‘breadwinner’ ended our marriage, says Yorkshire Shepherdess’s ex-husband

Clive Owen and Amanda Owen continue to work together despite splitting up - Alamy /John Bentley

The estranged husband of the Yorkshire Shepherdess admitted that not being the “breadwinner” contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Amanda and Clive Owen, the stars of Channel 5’s fly-on-the-wall documentary Our Yorkshire Farm, announced their separation two years ago.

The pair have lifted the lid on how Mr Owen’s growing jealousy and depression “played a part” their split.

Mr Owen, a farmer who married the former model in 2000, described how his insecurities mounted as the Yorkshire Shepherdess’s fame grew, admitting it was “especially hard” knowing she “would be going out all dressed up to launches and events and meeting other people”.

He revealed that he “resented her success” and how she “got paid more for talking about sheep than I ever could farming sheep”.

“If I’m honest about it, I didn’t want to accept that I was no longer the breadwinner for our family,” Mr Owen told the Daily Mail.

“It was especially hard knowing that Amanda, who is a very beautiful woman, would be going out all dressed up to launches and events and meeting other people. I wanted to keep her to myself and for her not to leave the farm. I was jealous.”

Mr Owen said that he was jealous of his wife's fame - PA/Richard Walker

Ms Owen said that stigma surrounding traditional family roles also contributed to the collapse of their marriage.

“I told people that to us ‘it didn’t ­matter who sheared the sheep’ and that ‘it was irrelevant who changed the nappies’,” she revealed. “But truthfully, it did matter to Clive. Clive never liked me being away from the farm, and that led to ­arguments.”

The pair insisted that they have remained close for their nine children, and were able to film a new reality TV show for More4 together.

The new series, Our Farm Next Door, will consist of 10 episodes delving into the family’s restoration of a derelict property near their farm.

The Owens have nine children who have appeared on TV with them

Mr Owen added how his “own depression had a part to play” and that he turned to whisky “to cope”. He admitted: “It led to arguments, and as my behaviour got worse, it was too much for Amanda to bear.”

Ms Owen told the Mail how she tried to “overcompensate” to salvage the marriage, even driving back home from an event that was five hours away and going to a Tesco store to do a food shop “so I could show him I was committed to providing on all levels”.

They first met in 1996, when Ms Owen was working as a contract shepherdess and visited his farm, Ravenseat, to collect a ram. They went on to marry four years later, but grew apart over time.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2022, Ms Owen revealed that both she and her ex-husband continued to work together on their farm, and ate meals together to maintain normal habits for their children.

Ms Owen entered a relationship with businessman Robert Davies. Mr Owen said he gave the relationship his blessing and was also openly dating at the time. Neither was seeing anyone at the moment, they added.